NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore to Packers? Davante Adams recruits Pro Bowl CB to Green Bay

Stephon Gilmore hasn't been a free agent for more than a day and he's already getting swarmed with interest. One interested party is rumored to be the Green Bay Packers. Packers wide receiver Davonte Adams has allegedly already reached out to the cornerback in an early attempt to court the cornerback.

Stephon Gilmore as a Packer?

In Gilmore's farewell post on Instagram, the Packers wide receiver left a few choice words that may open the door to a future partnership. He said, "Call me." Will Stephon Gilmore take up the wide receiver's offer? How badly do the Packers need Gilmore?

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Davante Adams comments “Call me.” under Stephon Gilmore’s farewell to New England. Davante Adams comments “Call me.” under Stephon Gilmore’s farewell to New England. https://t.co/FlWXCH69iF

On the day of his release, Gilmore's likely currently swamped emotionally and practically. Getting laid off ironically creates a bunch of work for those affected. They have to deal with the emotion of the moment, find a level of closure, and process the implications of the event. Next, they need to say their goodbyes and talk to their families to break the news.

After that, they need to think about their next move. This is when responding to team offers and solicitations makes sense. Gilmore could still be days away from embarking on his team search and a week or more away from choosing his landing spot. He's still working back from an injury that was expected to keep him sidelined until Week 6, so the cornerback's NFL return could be delayed further.

However, the Packers would be one team willing to wait. The Packers are a team that is are not desperate to pick up players to win now, as they routinely win 12 games. That said, they could have an interest in getting players that could be the difference in the playoffs.

With Gilmore likely still a month from seeing his first action and a few more weeks away from getting his first snaps, it only makes sense for playoff teams to take a look.

The Packers are in a great position to be patient with Gilmore but still get the most value from him. The Packers are arguably one great player away from making the Super Bowl. After back-to-back NFC Championship losses, it is clear the team is good enough to make a deep playoff run, but not good enough to be the best team in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

However, the addition of Stephon Gilmore could be the final piece that could elevate the Packers past everyone else. The Packers' biggest weakness is on defense. While the team already has Jaire Alexander, the rest of the secondary doesn't stand out.

With the addition of Gilmore, the Packers would have a superstar cornerback duo that could contend with even the most explosive NFL offenses. In their current state, it is clear the Packers are good enough to get close to a Super Bowl, but not good enough to get through the buzzsaw teams found only at the NFC Championship level.

With the addition of Gilmore, the Packers would be that buzzsaw team.

