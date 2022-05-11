5 WRs who are at a risk of losing their job during the 2022 NFL season

NFL teams use the offseason each year to improve their rosters for the following season. While bringing in new players through trades, free agency and the NFL Draft is often beneficial for the team as a whole, it can sometimes threaten the job security of other players who are currently on the roster.

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured a ton of moves involving wide receivers, including a massive free agent class and some star-powered trades.

Here are five wide receivers who could be in danger of losing their jobs during the 2022 NFL season due to the influx of players in the position during the offseason.

#1 - Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman recorded the second-most receptions and yards of all the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers during the 2021 season. The Chiefs traded away their top option Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, opening the door for Hardman to see a possible increase in production in the 2022 season.

The Chiefs decided to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the free agency period. They also selected Skyy Moore during the 2022 NFL Draft and signed Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent. Hardman now has a ton of competition for targets.

#2 - Corey Davis, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis

Corey Davis was signed during the 2021 offseason to be the top wide receiver on the New York Jets. Despite only playing nine games during the 2021 season, he still managed to record the second-most receiving yards and touchdowns on the team.

Elijah Moore is a potential rising star while the Jets used a top-ten draft pick on Garrett Wilson. They also added three more rookie wide receivers to compete during training camp. Corey Davis could slide down the depth chart and lose his primary role.

#3 - Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones

Marvin Jones led all Jacksonville Jaguars players during the 2021 season in just about every receiving category, including receptions, yards and touchdowns. At 32 years old, he also adds a much-needed veteran presence to the young offensive core of players.

Spotrac @spotrac

- 4 yrs, $72M

- $37M GTD at signing

- 2 years, $39M practical



Cap Hits:

2022: $7.5M

2023: $21.5M

2024: $21.5M

2025: $21.5M



While his age provides experience, it may cause Jones to be the odd-man out on the depth chart next season for wide receivers looking for targets. DJ Chark will be returning from injury after playing just four games during the 2021 season. The Jaguars also signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones during the free agency period, creating a crowded group of young wide receivers.

#4 - Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool recorded the second-most receptions, yards and touchdowns of all wide receivers on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster last season. He also led the entire team in yards per reception.

The Steelers moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington during the 2022 offseason, but their additions during the NFL Draft may take away from Claypool's playing time. They selected George Pickens and Calvin Austin to compete for the starting job while also adding five more receivers during the free agency period as depth pieces on their roster.

#5 - Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway

Marquez Callaway led all New Orleans Saints wide receivers in just about every statistical receiving category, including receptions, yards and touchdowns. It has been a solid breakout season for Callaway but he could be in danger of sliding down the depth chart.

Top wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to return for the 2022 season after missing the entire 2021 season with injuries. The Saints also traded up during the first round of the Draft to select Chris Olave while also signing three more rookie wide receivers.

