5 NFL WRs who will have a better season than Garrett Wilson feat. CeeDee Lamb

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 NFL WRs who will have a better season than Garrett Wilson feat. CeeDee Lamb

5 NFL WRs who will have a better season than Garrett Wilson feat. CeeDee Lamb

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 21, 2024 21:59 GMT
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Garrett Wilson 2024 NFL season preview

Garrett Wilson has been one of the lone bright spots on an otherwise disappointing New York Jets' offense over the past two years. He has exceeded 80 receptions and 1,000 yards in both seasons despite suffering through some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. That could potentially change in the 2024 season with a theoretically healthy Aaron Rodgers.

If Wilson does, in fact, receive a significant quarterback boost this year, his overall production is likely to skyrocket. While his projections could be among the highest of any wide receiver in the entire NFL this season, he is still probably well behind the top class of players in the position.

Garrett Wilson is likely to trail these 5 WRs in 2024

Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson

#1 - Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is off to the most productive start to his career of any wide receiver in NFL history. Even if he sees a bit of regression this season with JJ McCarthy replacing Kirk Cousins as his primary quarterback, his elite talent should still keep him among the best players in the league. He already has nearly 400 receptions and 6,000 yards in just four seasons.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase set a new personal best last season by exceeding 100 receptions for the first time in his career. He also surpassed 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year and did so without Joe Burrow for most of the season. He is already one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and only seems to be getting even better.

#3 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has increased his total production in each of his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as the top target for Dak Prescott. He was also selected as an All-Pro last year, confirming his spot among the league's elite class of wide receivers. If he continues his trend of increasing his production again this year, he could become the best wide receiver in the NFL.

#4 - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill was on pace to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to exceed 2,000 in a single season before he suffered a late injury last year. Whether it be with Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa or any other quarterback, he continues to prove that he is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL, regardless of position.

#5 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown is another example of an elite wide receiver who has increased his total output in each of his NFL seasons so far. This contributed to him recently becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He still somehow flies a bit under the radar compared to the other names on the list, but he's still a safe bet to have a better year than Garrett Wilson.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी