5 NFL WRs who will have a better season than Garrett Wilson feat. CeeDee Lamb

Garrett Wilson has been one of the lone bright spots on an otherwise disappointing New York Jets' offense over the past two years. He has exceeded 80 receptions and 1,000 yards in both seasons despite suffering through some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. That could potentially change in the 2024 season with a theoretically healthy Aaron Rodgers.

If Wilson does, in fact, receive a significant quarterback boost this year, his overall production is likely to skyrocket. While his projections could be among the highest of any wide receiver in the entire NFL this season, he is still probably well behind the top class of players in the position.

Garrett Wilson is likely to trail these 5 WRs in 2024

#1 - Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is off to the most productive start to his career of any wide receiver in NFL history. Even if he sees a bit of regression this season with JJ McCarthy replacing Kirk Cousins as his primary quarterback, his elite talent should still keep him among the best players in the league. He already has nearly 400 receptions and 6,000 yards in just four seasons.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase set a new personal best last season by exceeding 100 receptions for the first time in his career. He also surpassed 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year and did so without Joe Burrow for most of the season. He is already one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and only seems to be getting even better.

#3 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has increased his total production in each of his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as the top target for Dak Prescott. He was also selected as an All-Pro last year, confirming his spot among the league's elite class of wide receivers. If he continues his trend of increasing his production again this year, he could become the best wide receiver in the NFL.

#4 - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill was on pace to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to exceed 2,000 in a single season before he suffered a late injury last year. Whether it be with Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa or any other quarterback, he continues to prove that he is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL, regardless of position.

#5 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown is another example of an elite wide receiver who has increased his total output in each of his NFL seasons so far. This contributed to him recently becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He still somehow flies a bit under the radar compared to the other names on the list, but he's still a safe bet to have a better year than Garrett Wilson.