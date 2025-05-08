5 NFL WRs who will have a better season than George Pickens feat. Tee Higgins

The Dallas Cowboys acquired George Pickens via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. They finally landed the second wide receiver for their offense that they have been desperately seeking. While Pickens could have a strong year in a productive offense, here are five oither wide receivers with similar projections that should still have better seasons.

5 WRs with better outlook for 2025 NFL season than George Pickens

#5 - DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired DK Metcalf prior to trading George Pickens away to the Dallas Cowboys this year. Metcalf has a long history of being a productive receiver in crowded offenses, but he is clearly the featured traget for the Steelers. This should result in better numbers than Pickens, who will need to compete with CeeDee Lamb to establish a workload.

#4 - Davante Adams

Davante Adams has been an elite wide receiver on all three of the teams that he played for so far. He is joining his fourth team for the 2025 NFL season, wher he will share the field with Puka Nacua for the Los Angeles Rams. He will essentially fill the vacated targets by Cooper Kupp in a role that has proven produce big numbers for Sean McVay and his favorable system.

#3 - Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals locked Tee Higgins into a long-term contract extension, despite many offseason rumors suggesting that they would move on from him. Like George Pickens, he is also the WR2 in his offense as he plays behind Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins has already proven capable of making a major impact in this situation, while Pickens will be hoping for similar results in Dallas.

#2 - Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk is a sleeper pick to keep a close eye on after the San Farncisco 49ers parted ways with Deebo Samuel this year. the declined to replace him with anything significant, so Aiyuk should be expected to receive a massive workload this season. He has a ton of upside and his situation suggests a better year than Pickens will have.

#1 - CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys needed to add another wide receiver to their offense, and while George Pickens is a solid solution, it's highly unlikely that he will surpass CeeDee Lamb as the top target for Dak Prescott. Lamb has been one of the best overall players in the NFL in recent years, though Pickens should help stretch the field as a legitimate vertical threat that they were previously missing.

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

