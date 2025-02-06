5 non-playoff teams that can be Super Bowl contenders next year ft. Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for each team when they enter a new NFL season. To achieve this, they must first make it into the playoffs by either winning a division title or earning a wild-card spot.

Here are five teams who failed to do so this year, but could be Super Bowl contenders in the 2025 season.

Super Bowl contenders in 2025 that missed playoffs this year

Super Bowl 2025 (image credit: getty)

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals were offensively dominant this year. Joe Burrow had one of the best statistical seasons by any quarterback and Ja'Marr Chase won the receiving triple crown. However, it wasn't enough to get them into the playoffs. If they can improve their defense in the offseason, they could be contenders again after making it to the Super Bowl three years ago.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were hit by several injuries this season and were unable to overcome them on their quest to make another appearance in the Super Bowl. They have represented the NFC there in two of the last six seasons, but injuries to key players such as Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk contributed to missing out on the playoffs.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys failed to make it into the playoffs this year after doing so in each of the past three seasons. A season-ending injury to Dak Prescott was one of the main reasons why, especially considering he was a second-team All-Pro and NFL MVP runner-up in 2023. A return to full health could also mean a return to being among the legitimate NFC contenders.

#4 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears entered the 2024 NFL season with one of the most talented rosters, as well as an elite prospect at quarterback in Caleb Williams. They failed to live up to expectations as a potential sleeper contender, but a coaching change could potentially unlock their potential. Ben Johnson was one of the most coveted hires of this cycle and he picked the Bears, despite their extremely tough dvision.

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a massively disappointing 2024 season, finishing with a 4-13 record. They had 9-8 records in each of the last two seasons, and just two years ago, they won a playoff game. Trevor Lawrence is coming dangerously close to being labeled as a massive bust, but if he can get back on track next season, he can change the narrative on his inconsistent career.

