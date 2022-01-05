NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 17 ft. Michael Gallup and more 

Another week of regular-season play stands in front of the NFL playoffs. Alas, some of the game's stars won't be on hand to partake in the festivities thanks to injuries sustained during the penultimate Sunday slate of the 2021-22 season.

Which NFL stars won't be ready for the postseason?

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas

The Cowboys will be missing one of their top receivers when their return to the NFL playoffs begins: Gallup, who already missed a significant portion of the season thanks to a calf injury in Week 1, was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL on a touchdown in the Cowboys' 25-22 loss to Arizona on Sunday. It could be the last touchdown Gallup scores with a star on his helmet, as the big-play target is destined for free agency after the Super Bowl.

RB Damien Harris, New England

Harris continues to deal with a hamstring issue that plagued him all December. He was activated for the Patriots' Sunday tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars but sat out the entire second half.

New England had announced at halftime that Harris was out thanks to the hamstring issue, but they turned over the rushing duties to Rhamondre Stevenson for the rest of the game.

Though the game's one-sided nature likely contributed to Harris' departure (the Patriots triumphed by a 50-10 final), it would be shocking to see New England rely on Stevenson in their regular season finale against Miami (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). The Patriots are still in the AFC East's division title conversation but are locked into the NFL playoffs after crushing the Jaguars.

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay

Lost in the chaos of Antonio Brown's bizarre in-game departure against the New York Jets was the possibility of further carnage in the defending NFL champion's running back room.

The Buccaneers had already called upon Jones to take on a larger role on offense in the wake of injuries to Leonard Forunette and Gio Bernard, but he was likewise removed from the game after suffering an ankle injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians previously announced that Jones would undergo an MRI on Monday. Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell took over Jones' rushing load in the second half of what became a 28-24 win for the Buccaneers.

