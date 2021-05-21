5 NFL players to watch out for in training camps

When NFL training camps begin in July, all eyes will be trained on a select bunch of players who will have a point to prove ahead of the start of the new season.

These include stars returning from serious injuries, players who have joined new teams and veterans who face stiff competition from rookies.

On that note, here are some of the players to watch out for early in NFL training camps this year.

#1 Jimmy Garappolo

The player with arguably the biggest spotlight on them this NFL offseason is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Speculation was rife that Garoppolo would be traded before or during the 2021 NFL Draft. But while he remains on the Niners roster, he’s under immense pressure to perform after the team drafted rookie quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

After another injury-plagued season last year, Garoppolo needs to impress in training camp to justify his starting position. With just $2.8 million in dead cap money if he were to be cut, Garoppolo can’t afford any mistakes this offseason.

#2 Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants will be hoping to see a fully fit Saquon Barkley during their organized team activities (OTAs). The star running back is coming off an ACL tear suffered in Week 2 last season.

Barkley is expected to play a key role for the Giants by helping take some pressure off their young play-caller, Daniel Jones. Barkley had a tremendous 2019 NFL season as he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns.

If he can get back to full fitness before the 2021 season begins, the Giants’ offense will be a scary proposition.

#3 Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will be desperate for a fit and firing Dak Prescott this offseason. Prescott signed a six-year, $240 million deal with the Cowboys in March, meaning the NFL franchise have put their long-term future in his hands.

The quarterback started last season strongly; over his first four games, he completed 68.2% of his 201 passing attempts for 1,690 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome ankle injury and missed the rest of the NFL season.

With a fully healthy Prescott under center, the Cowboys will be favored to win the NFC East.

#4 Shaquill Griffin

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Griffin arrives in Jacksonville with huge expectations on his shoulders. The Jaguars signed him to a three-year $40 million contract in free agency this year.

New Jags head coach Urban Meyer will be expecting Griffin to dramatically improve a Jacksonville defense that leaked touchdowns last season. Griffin, for his part, will be looking to grab more than the three interceptions he had with Seattle in 2020.

The former Legion of Boom member will definitely be one to watch this offseason.

#5 Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

The Chicago Bears signed Dalton to a one-year $10 million deal and immediately named him starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

The NFL veteran is under pressure from a rookie QB

However, the Bears also selected rookie quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. According to reports, Fields made a great first impression at rookie minicamp, but head coach Matt Nagy is still sticking with Dalton as his starter for now.

"Andy is the starter," Nagy said. "Andy's going to get the one reps."

Dalton struggled last year when he was called upon to start in Dallas and this will be his third NFL team in three years. If the veteran play-caller doesn’t impress the Bears coaches quickly, he could find himself replaced by Fields before the season starts.