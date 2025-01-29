5 oldest QBs to win a Super Bowl ft Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and more

A stellar quarterback leads every Super Bowl-winning franchise. The quarterback position is the best-paid position in the NFL for good reason, as these players are highly important to the success of their franchises.

QBs are unique as they get better with age compared to other positions on the Gridiron, such as wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs. Hence, with Super Bowl 2025 around the corner, let's look at the five oldest QBs to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Five oldest QBs to win a Super Bowl

5. Tom Brady at 39 years 186 days, New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady is the greatest QB of all time, and he's the only QB to win Super Bowls in his 20s, 30s and 40s. It's only fitting to start with arguably the greatest comeback in American football history.

Brady led the New England Patriots to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The future Hall of Famer was instrumental in erasing a 25-point deficit.

4. Earl Morrall at 39 years 241 days, Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings

Earl Morrall guided the Dolphins to a Super Bowl VIII win over the Minnesota Vikings. Morrall was a seasoned operator at that point and saw his side win 24-7 on the night.

It was the Dolphins' third Super Bowl win.

3. Peyton Manning at 39 years 320 days, Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers

Despite losing some of his trademark skills as a passer, Peyton Manning still managed to win a Super Bowl a few weeks from his 40th birthday. The five-time league MVP helped the Broncos win over the Carolina Panthers in SB50.

The Panthers came into the game as heavy favourites, but the Broncos defense was too good on the night.

2. Tom Brady at 41 years 184 days, New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady is the greatest player in the New England Patriots' history, and it's not even close. The future Hall of Famer won his last Super Bowl with the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots beat the Rams in a close game, which was Brady's last Super Bowl win with the franchise.

1. Tom Brady at 43 years 188 days, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Tom Brady broke several records in Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs. He became the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl ring, the oldest Super Bowl MVP in history, and the player with the most Super Bowl rings, among other things.

Brady proved that everyone questioning his decision to leave New England was wrong. He was the catalyst behind the Bucs' 31-9 victory over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

