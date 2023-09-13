5 oldest quarterbacks playing in NFL 2023/2024 season

The quarterback position is the most important in the NFL. The likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Ben Roethlisberger have already retired. Presently, the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert, who are all in their 20s, are the faces of the NFL.

Although some of the top quarterbacks are young, there are still plenty who are in their mid-to-late 30s. Here are the top five oldest quarterbacks on rosters for the 2023 NFL season.

#5, Case Keenum, 35, Houston Texans

Case Keenum went undrafted in 2012 and has played for seven different teams in his career. He's currently entering his third stint with the Houston Texans and is QB3 on the depth chart.

Keenum has played in 78 games and started 64 of them. He has thrown for 14,884 yards and 78 touchdowns in his career.

#4, Matthew Stafford, 35, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl two years ago. He missed most of last season due to an injury. This year, in Week 1, he helped Los Angeles pull off an upset over the Seattle Seahawks.

In his career, Stafford has started 192 games and is 90-101-1 in his career. Stafford has also thrown for 52,416 passing yards, 333 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions.

He was drafted first overall in 2009.

#3, Andy Dalton, 35, Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton will be turning 36 in October and remains in the NFL as he's Bryce Young's backup in Carolina with the Panthers.

Dalton entered the NFL in 2011 as a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent his first nine years with Cincinnati before playing one year in Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans.

Dalton has started in 162 games, while throwing for 38,150 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.

#2, Brian Hoyer, 37, Las Vegas Raiders

Brian Hoyer has been in the NFL since 2009 after going undrafted and then signing with the New England Patriots.

Hoyer has primarily been a backup quarterback in the NFL and has played in 76 games, starting 40 of those.

Hoyer spent parts of eight seasons with the New England Patriots, while also having played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts.

He's currently in Las Vegas as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup.

#1, Aaron Rodgers, 39, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest quarterback in the NFL but, unfortunately, his season is already over as he tore his Achilles in his fourth snap.

Rodgers was drafted in the first round in 2005 and became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 passing yards and 475 touchdowns in his career.

With Rodgers done for the year, his future in the NFL is uncertain.