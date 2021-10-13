5 out-of-form NFL teams that should trade to save their season

The trade deadline is about to arrive and this is the last chance for many teams to beef up their roster before they lose the chance to do so. Executing a trade for a veteran to plug particular weaknesses in your team can give a real fillip to the entire team's performance. Here are some teams that should look out for a trade.

Teams that should trade for positions lacking depth

#1 - RB to Kansas City Chiefs

It seems weird that the Kansas City Chiefs are on this list, but that is the reality in an NFL that cares scarcely for past reputations. Right now the Chiefs are bottom of the AFC West and desperately need to bring in reinforcements through trade. Chief among them, pardon the pun, is a running back. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, they only have two running backs on their depth chart and need to trade to shore up the depth there.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night. #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night.

#2 - RB to San Francisco 49ers

With Raheem Mostert injured, the San Francisco 49ers face the same problem as the Kansas City Chiefs in that they do not have sufficient depth in the running back spot. That puts tremendous pressure on Trey Lance as a rookie quarterback to extend the play. The 49ers must look to trade for a running back before the deadline.

#3 - OL, WR to New York Giants

The New York Giants' offense is weak in multiple spots. It does not provide the requisite protection for the quarterback. Their wide receiver depth is also weak with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton injured. They need all the help they can get before the trade deadline to shore up their offense.

#4 - WR to New Orleans Saints

With Michael Thomas out, the wide receiver position has been a bit of a hit and miss for the New Orleans Saints. Their main output right now is coming from Juwan Johnson at tight end and running play. To rectify this situation, the New Orleans Saints should be looking at a wide receiver.

#5 - OL to Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has been put in an impossible situation because of his offensive line. The unit has been chopped and changed and the Eagles need to trade for a veteran who can provide stability at that spot. The need for the Eagles to have a fixed unit in front of their quarterback is imperative.

