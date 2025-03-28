5 players Cowboys should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Tetairoa McMillan

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the 12th-overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft this year. They are in a good position to potentially select an impact player to contribute immediately.

Here are five prospects that they should consider targeting with this pick to maximize their value and also upgrade one of their weaknesses.

Cowboys targets in 2025 NFL Draft with 12th pick

Cowboys' draft targets

#1 - Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia Bulldogs

The Cowboys' defensive backs lack depth and would benefit from an upgarde during the draft this year. Malaki Starks would be an ideal target for them due to his positional versatility and elite upside. He profiles as a prospect that could be a day-one starter at safety, but also has proven the skillset to play as a cornerback as well.

#2 - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Dallas has struggled to find a reliable WR2 in their offens to play alongsside superstar CeeDee Lamb. They most recently used Brandin Cooks in this role, but moved on from him during the offseason after he failed to produce. Matthew Golden is the fastest wide receiver in this year's draft class and could stretch the field for their offense, which is something they have been missing.

#3 - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats

Tetairoa McMillan may be the best overall fit for the Cowboys if he is still available when they are on the clock in the first round. He may end up being taken before they get the opportunity to draft him, but if he's still there, he would be a major addition to their offense. He is a big-bodied wide receiver who excels at jump balls and red zone targets. They don't currently have an established receiver to do so at the position.

#4 - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Cowboys are relatively weak at inside linebacker, especially with DeMarvion Overshown suffering another injury in his young career. Jihaad Campbell is the consensus best inside linebacker in this draft class. He can instantly upgrade the position for them and should be a day-one starter with his elite skillset.

#5 - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

Dallas' running back position is in a major transitional period during the 2025 NFL offseason. They added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during the free agency period to replace Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott this year. Potentially landing Ashton Jeanty, the best overall running back prospect according to most around the league, could transform one of the biggest overall weaknesses into a strength immediately.

