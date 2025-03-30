5 players Dolphins should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Will Johnson

The Miami Dolphins own the No. 13 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. They finished last season with an 8-9 and have needs on their entire roster, specifically on the offensive line and defensive backfield.

Ad

Their secondary also requires an upgrade, particularly following the cutting of cornerback Kendall Fuller for injury reasons.

Miami's five possible draft picks can change their 2025 season ft. Will Johnson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The following are the top five prospects the Dolphins could select in the next draft:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins desperately need a starting cornerback opposite Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey and Will Johnson might be the perfect fix. At 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, he has the ideal size for the cornerback slot. Johnson notched nine interceptions in three years at Michigan, including three which he returned for touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted Johnson's coverage ability.

"In off-coverage, he's very smooth and relaxed," Jeremiah wrote on March 5, via NFL.com. "He doesn't panic, settles on routes and can find/play the ball."

Johnson did not participate in the 40-yard dash during the combine or Michigan's pro day because he has an injured hamstring, toe and shoulder.

#2 Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell, arguably the best lineman available in this year's class, has drawn criticism for having short arms. Coming in at 32⅝ inches during the combine (short of the NFL's requirement of 34 inches), some analysts believe he would be forced to change positions at the next level from tackle to guard.

Ad

However, Campbell has strongly asserted that he can play tackle in the NFL. He played all three years at LSU and last season was an all-American while blocking Garrett Nussmeier's blindside.

The reason this potential pick is intriguing is that Campbell wouldn't be blocking Tua Tagovailoa's blindside since Miami's quarterback is left-handed.

#3 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Although running back is not an urgent requirement for Miami, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald wrote on Friday that Jeanty could be too good to let go if he falls to No. 13.

Ad

In three seasons at Boise State, Jeanty averaged 6.4 yards per carry and had 56 TDs. The Dolphins already possess De'Von Achane, who is the NFL record holder for yards per carry in a season (7.8), and 2024 fourth-round selection Jaylen Wright. Kelly also indicated that Jeanty might be a "difference maker" for Miami, which is looking to resurrect the team's run game.

#4 Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Kelly likened Mason Graham to Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler, saying Graham "has a powerful presence and an endless motor." During his three years at Michigan, Graham notched 108 tackles (17 for loss), nine sacks and forced one fumble.

Ad

Critics also say Graham was fortunate to be on the field with fellow top 50 prospect Kenneth Grant at the defensive line for the Wolverines.

#5 Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Armand Membou turned heads at the NFL Combine with his remarkable athleticism. At 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, he ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, becoming one of the rare offensive linemen to break the five-second barrier at his size.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah likened Membou to nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters. Although most of Membou's collegiate experience was at right tackle, some scouts envision him playing guard in the NFL. This is consistent with the Dolphins' trend of drafting tackles and retooling them as guards.

Miami's selection with its first-round choice will go a long way toward showing how the team will recover from the disappointment of last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.