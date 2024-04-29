5 players who could get cut after 2024 NFL Draft ft. Kadarius Toney

The 2024 Draft is over.

Teams have restocked their rosters with newcomers in the hopes of either sustaining a championship push or beginning a new era that they hope leads to one. At the forefront are the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots, who have gone 1-2-3 with new quarterbacks.

Obviously, as these rookies come in, some underperforming veterans have to go. But these five are a notable breed, given their pedigree,

5) James Bradberry

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams

Remember when the Philadelphia Eagles were dominating their opponents in the first eleven games of the 2022-23 season? Such promise completely fell apart over the next seven games, only one of which they won before being eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

Blame can fall on cornerback James Bradberry, who apparently forgot how to defend. With Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean now onboard, his roster situation looks very tenuous.

4) Darius Slay

Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of the Eagles, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean, Darius Slay is another man who is at risk.

The former Detroit Lion is set to begin the two-year extension that he signed during the previous offseason, but the aforementioned youth movement may prematurely end that.

And there has been precedent at other positions - quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky were each released before they could play a snap.

3) Miles Sanders

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Sticking to the subject of the Eagles, the Carolina Panthers thought they had pulled off a masterstroke by luring in running back Miles Sanders in free agency in 2023.

After all, he was coming off a surprise Pro Bowl performance (259 carries for 1,269 yards and eleven touchdowns) and Super Bowl appearance.

Instead, he and the team completely collapsed to a 2-15 record. He was also outplayed by Chuba Hubbard, and with Jonathan Brooks coming in, it will be hard to envision him staying.

2) Zach Wilson

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

A good number of quarterbacks can theoretically make this list. Bailey Zappe, Derek Carr, and Taylor Heinicke all make strong candidates; however, Zach Wilson has them beat.

His stint with the New York Jets has been very memorable for the wrong reasons. Losing records, offensive ineptitude, and being benched for Aaron Rodgers. It seemed that the team stopped wanting him right from his very first snap.

Then the Jets traded him to the Denver Broncos, but the situation is even worse. Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Stidham are available, and it is hard to envision him beating them to become Bo Nix's backup.

1) Kadarius Toney

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Before they won their second straight Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs had a massive offensive struggle in 2023–24 as their wideouts struggled to catch the ball, committing drop after drop.

Kadarius Toney was the poster child of that problem, and he also struggled with injuries.

With Marquise Brown coming in free agency and general manager Brett Veach trading up for record-setting speedster Xavier Worthy, it seems as if his days at Arrowhead are numbered.