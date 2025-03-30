5 players Giants should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Travis Hunter

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, as they will need to upgrade their roster. One of their best opportunities to do so will come during the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently own the third-overall pick, but will need to find impact players in other rounds as well. Here are some of the top players that they should be targeting.

2025 NFL Draft: 5 potential targets for Giants

Giants draft targets

#1 - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Rebels

The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones, but after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they may not be targeting a quarterback with their third-overall pick. They would still be wise to bring in a prospect to develop if they do in fact pass on one in the first round. If Jaxson Dart is available when they make their second pick, he is an ideal target.

#2 - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions

If they pass on a quarterback with their third-overall pick, their goal should be to pick the best available overall player. Abdul Carter may be exactly that, and despite them being relatively strong at their edge position, he would still be a massive addition.

He is projected to have the upside of an elite pass rusher immediately, making him hard to pass on for any team this year.

#3 - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado Buffalos

A legitimate case can be made that Travis Hunter is the most talented overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft. He excelled as a wide receiver and a cornerback during his college football career and won the Heisman Trophy in his final season. The Giants would benefit from an upgrade in either position, so even if he doesn't play both going forward, he should be one of their top targets in the first round.

#4 - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Adding Wilson and Winston during the free agency period theoretically eliminates the need to find an immediate starting quarterback in the draft. They can instead target one to develop as a potential long-term option to take over at some point later on.

Jalen Milroe is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in this class, and considering Brian Daboll's tendency to use his quarterbacks in the rushing attack, he would be an ideal developmental project in the mid-rounds.

#5 - Savion Williams, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

Savion Williams is a big-bodied wide receiver who projects to excel at jump balls and as a legitimate red zone threat. This is something that New York is currently missing on their roster. He would fill a need and can be targeted later on in the draft, so they could use their premium picks on other positions.

