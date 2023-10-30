5 players with longest touchdowns in successive games streak in NFL history ft. Christian McCaffrey

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers has officially cemented himself in the annals of NFL history by matching the touchdown record held by the legendary Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts, following his touchdown in San Francisco's defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following a touchdown in his 17th consecutive NFL game—including postseason games—McCaffrey has now matched Moore's 1964 record.

On that note, the top 5 players in the league with the longest touchdown-scoring streak will be looked at in this article.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL players to have scored touchdowns in most consecutive games

#5 - Emmitt Smith - 14 games - 1995

Emmitt Smith was one of the greatest rushing touchdown scorers of all time. Over the course of his remarkable career, which saw him win three Super Bowls, he scored 164 rushing touchdowns.

When considering consistency, it is difficult to surpass Smith's 1995 season-long play. He scored in 14 consecutive games that season, making NFL history. He finished the 1995 season with a career-high 1,773 running yards and 62 catches, besides 25 rushing touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

#4 - O.J. Simpson - 15 games - 1974-1975

In 1975, O.J. Simpson broke the long-standing record held by Gale Sayers by collecting 23 touchdowns in a single season in the NFL.

Simpson also increased the total number of consecutive games in which he scored touchdowns to 15 that season.

With 1817 running yards in that season, Simpson led the NFL. In addition, he led the league in all other statistics that a running back could lead it in, including 329 carries, and 2244 running yards, among others. With this impressive performance, the 1975 season is among the best the league has seen from a running back in history.

#3 - John Riggins - 15 games - 1982-1983

John Riggins was voted the MVP of Super Bowl XVII in 1983 after winning the game with the Washington Commanders. His consistency throughout his career in the NFL is demonstrated by the fact that he led the league in running touchdowns in 1983 and 1984.

Riggins scored in 15 straight games, a run that extended to the 1983 season, earning him a spot on the All Pro first squad that year. With 12 straight games, he also set the record for the most consecutive touchdowns by rushing that season.

#2 - Christian McCaffrey - 17 games (and counting) - 2022-2023

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey tied the NFL record for the most games in a row with at least one touchdown scored during a Week 8 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Expand Tweet

During his run, Lenny Moore—whose record McCaffrey hopes to surpass—scored an offensive fumble recovery touchdown. Taking this into account, McCaffrey owns the longest streak of games with at least one touchdown from either receiving or rushing.

In Week 10, the Niners will return from bye to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving CMC the opportunity to own the record outrightly.

#1 - Lenny Moore - 17 games - 1963-1964

After missing much of 1962 and 1963 due to injury, Baltimore Colts' halfback Lenny Moore had a fantastic comeback in 1964, having his best season ever with 20 touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Lenny broke the NFL record by scoring touchdowns in 17 straight games (including postseason games) between October 27, 1963 and December 13, 1964.

Moore had some incredible stats when he retired after the 1967 season: 5,174 yards of rushing, 6,039 yards of receiving, 364 pass receptions, and 113 touchdowns overall.