Ranking the 3 greatest running backs in Indianapolis Colts history

The Indianapolis Colts have employed several elite running backs over the years. While the franchise is known for its great quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Johnny Unitas, you can’t overlook their running backs of the past.

Current star Jonathan Taylor is perhaps the best running back in the game today. This past season, he led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and emerged as an MVP candidate.

If Taylor continues to put up stellar numbers and remains in Indy for years to come, he could, one day, go down as the franchise's greatest running back of all time.

Let’s take a look at the three greatest running backs in franchise history.

Colts' top 3 running backs of all time

#1 - Edgerrin James

In the 1999 NFL Draft, Indianapolis was looking for a star running back to replace Marshall Faulk, who had just been traded to the St. Louis Rams.

Many fans wanted the team to select University of Texas phenom Ricky Williams. Indianapolis, however, opted for Miami’s Edgerrin James instead. Fans were disappointed, but they got over it quickly as James became a household name.

During his seven seasons with the Colts, James won Rookie of the Year, made four Pro Bowls and led the league in rushing twice. His 9,226 yards and 64 rushing touchdowns are the most in franchise history.

#2 - Lenny Moore

Lenny Moore is the lone Baltimore Colt on this list. He was drafted ninth overall in 1956 and played his entire 12-year career with the team. So that obviously means he wasn’t around when the franchise moved to Indianapolis in 1984.

Moore was a five-time First-Team All-Pro, Two-Time Second-Team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He also won two NFL championships, an MVP-NEA award, Comeback Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and led the league in rushing once.

In addition, he's a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1975.

With a resume like that, you have to be on a list like this.

#3 - Marshall Faulk

Faulk is mostly known for his career in St. Louis, where he won a Super Bowl and an MVP. But he was really good with the Colts as well.

The New Orleans native was selected by the Colts second overall in the 1994 NFL Draft. During his tenure in Indy, he won Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl three times, including his rookie season.

Faulk produced over 1,000 rushing yards in four of his five seasons with the team. He failed to reach the 1,000 mark in 1996 only because of a toe injury, which forced him to miss three games.

He currently ranks third in Colts history with 5,320 rushing yards. And his 42 touchdowns are good for the fourth all-time.

