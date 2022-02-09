"We're all laughing at them right now" - Former NFL player roasts Browns over Odell Beckham Jr. trade

Odell Beckham Jr. has transformed his season since being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the L.A. Rams. He now finds himself in the Super Bowl with his new team.

Marshall Faulk, a former NFL running back with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams, joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Faulk, along with McAfee, discussed the trade involving Odell, and Faulk believes the entire NFL community is laughing at the Browns now.

Faulk: "Let's be real, we're laughing at the Cleveland Browns, let's be real" McAfee: "especially after Jarvis Landry goes in there yesterday in that press conference. He goes we're all pulling for you, to get the hell out of here through a dad Instagram post by the way. Oh, OBS maybe deserves a ring too, whenever you guys win this entire thing but he is instantly fit in here. What do you think it is?"

Faulk: "Listen, I just, I put, I'm thinking, I'm like, in Cleveland. When they didn't have a Cooper Kupp, or Higbee or Jefferson, they couldn't find a way to get Odell the ball and now he's fitting in and they find ways to get him the ball like with no problem."

Beckham Jr. has new lease on life in L.A

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Odell since he was traded to the Rams midway through the season. In his six games with the Browns, Beckham Jr. totaled 232 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

But since his move to the L.A. Rams, Odell has flourished. He has amassed 541 receiving yards and six touchdowns with the 29-year-old having 113 receiving yards on nine catches in the NFC Championship game.

His improved form has led many, like Faulk and McAfee, to speculate as to why he could not replicate this form in Cleveland. Change is as good as a holiday, and the change in scenery for Odell has worked wonders.

Playing in his first Super Bowl, Beckham Jr could finish his season on the highest of highs after seemingly being in the wilderness with the Browns. It would cap off what has been a superb second half of the season for Beckham Jr. as with each passing game, he has gotten more comfortable with the Rams' offense.

Regardless if the Rams win the Super Bowl or not, it is clear that when it comes to the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, Sean McVay's team has won the argument.

