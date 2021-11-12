Odell Beckham's contract with Rams: How much is the contract worth and for how long?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s saga with the Cleveland Browns is behind him and now he's off to greener pastures on the west coast with the LA Rams.

The New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season, one year after signing a five-year contract extension. He played in just 28 games over the two and a half seasons he spent with Cleveland, topping 1,000 yards in his first year with the team. But Odell Beckham Jr.'s on-field chemistry issues surfaced again this season, causing tension with the Browns.

The father of #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posted an 11 minute video on Instagram today. The video showed multiple times that QB Baker Mayfield missed Odell Beckham Jr.

Between his father bashing quarterback Baker Mayfield on social media and other sports icons like LeBron James rallying behind the "Free OBJ" movement, it was no surprise when the Cleveland Browns decided to release him.

Odell Beckham Jr. was far from a WR1, and the Browns were still successful when he was off the field. The Browns attempted to trade him at the last minute, but no deal was completed. He passed waivers and became a free agent for the first time in his career.

There was some confusion on Thursday on where and when Odell Beckham Jr. would sign a contract. It was revealed late morning that he would make his decision after Sunday's slate of games.

A few hours later, word spread around social media that Odell Beckham Jr. was going to be part of the Los Angeles Rams, the team's second blockbuster move of the month.

Odell Beckham Jr. contract with Rams: How much and how many years?

Odell Beckham Jr. decided between the Green Bay Packers and the Rams but chose the deal LA offered him. It's a one-year deal that is likely in the $1-2.5 million range, as that's the maximum the Rams could offer the wide receiver.

His previous contract with the Cleveland Browns was the one he signed with the New York Giants back in 2018. It was a five-year deal worth $90 million, averaging $18 million per year with $65 million guaranteed. His AAV ranked him tied for sixth-highest paid wide receiver.

The Rams have agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The one-year deal is likely a "prove-it" deal for Odell Beckham Jr., with Robert Woods having a potential out in his contract after this season. If Woods decides to leave for some reason and OBJ plays well, he could remain with the team.

The Rams are loading up their roster to make a Super Bowl run and Beckham could merely be a one-year rental. Either way, the Rams could now be seen as the second-best NFC team behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, based on their roster.

The Packers reportedly offered him the veteran minimum while the Rams sold him on having Matthew Stafford and single coverage while playing with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

