5 players who perfectly complemented Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been in the NFL a long time. During his 22 seasons, he has played with hundreds of players. Some players are more memorable than others in the grand scheme of things. These unforgettable teammates were able to stretch the field with Brady and deliver some of the most exciting moments in league history.

Brady has formed more special connections with certain players that have resulted in championships and much more. Throughout his illustrious career, there have been players that have truly matched him well.

Here are five players who perfectly complemented Tom Brady.

Which player has complemented Tom Brady the most?

#5 - Mike Evans

Mike Evans and Tom Brady have only been teammates since the 2020 season, when Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that time, they have connected on 24 TDs together. Mike Evans has always been a good receiver, putting up over 1,000 receiving yards per season.

It wasn't until Tom Brady came on the scene that he began to up his production on TD catches. In 2020 alone, Evans achieved a career-high 13 TD catches. That's one more than his total in both the 2014 and 2016 seasons. Evans' ability to cause separation and stretch the field is a perfect complement to Brady, who can still run the ball downfield.

#4 - Wes Welker

There was a time when Tom Brady's name was synonymous with Wes Welker. The two enjoined some very fruitful seasons with the Patriots. During Welker's time with the Patriots, he became one of the speediest wide receivers that Brady had at his disposal. Welker was always the one to count on in crucial third-down situations and beyond.

Let’s remember Tom Brady throwing a 99 yard TD pass to Wes Welker. Brady finished the game with 517 yards and 4 TDs

Though Welker wasn't exactly known as a TD machine, he was always flying all over the field and breaking away from defenders to amount for chunk yardage. During their time together, Welker was named to the Pro Bowl five seasons in a row from 2008-2012.

