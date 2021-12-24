Tom Brady imagines a hilarious alternate timeline where him and Julian Edelman travel the country getting into bar fights

Tom Brady is a revered seven-time Super Bowl champion who is on his quest for number eight. The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has earned just about every statistical passing achievement of significance during his illustrious career.

Yes, Tom Brady is a well-traveled man who has seen it all.

Well, in his mind, he apparently hasn't traveled far enough just yet.

Brady recently posted a message on Twitter that leads himself and others down an alternate reality for himself and one of his compadres, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

What did Tom Brady's tweets reveal?

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Tom Brady's Man in the Arena is a docuseries that airs weekly on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The series delves into each of Tom Brady's Super Bowl seasons and has takes and reflections from various people that have been a part of Brady's career.

In the most recent episode, Brady speaks about former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. The two were and, by all accounts, are still very good friends.

While continuing some of the episode's conversations on Twitter, Brady said the following about his thoughts on living in a different reality with his pal Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Julian Edelman @Edelman11 What’s the saying? Comfort is the enemy of progress. Can’t get complacent. Period. twitter.com/religionofspor… What’s the saying? Comfort is the enemy of progress. Can’t get complacent. Period. twitter.com/religionofspor… In another life I think Jules and I could have traveled the country getting in bar fights with people we thought looked at us funny… twitter.com/edelman11/stat… In another life I think Jules and I could have traveled the country getting in bar fights with people we thought looked at us funny… twitter.com/edelman11/stat…

"In another life, I think Jules and I could have traveled the country getting in bar fights with people we thought looked at us funny…"

The only thing (or person) missing from this story is Rob Gronkowski to make it an ultimate trio. During the episode, Brady also spoke on stories that Edelman shared with him during their years together:

"Julian’s dad was pretty tough on him. Like, Julian will tell a great story about charging the mound when his dad was throwing him batting practice. That’s what you need to know about Jules."

Giving more insight into Edelman's character and motivation, Brady continued,

"That’s what he does. He does not like being told that he’s arrived, he’s great, he’s got a role secured. Julian always likes operating from a place he’s going to get cut tomorrow.”

Julian Edelman is more than just Tom Brady's good friend. He was also named MVP of Super Bowl LIII when the Pats defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

During that game, Edelman ended with 10 receptions for 141 yards receiving in the narrow 13-3 Super Bowl victory.

Tune in next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST for the latest episode of Man in the Arena. This Sunday (12/26), Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) will travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-9). This will be the first of two games against the Panthers in the last three weeks of the season.

