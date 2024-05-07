5 players with plummeting fantasy football value post 2024 NFL draft ft. Keenan Allen

Fantasy football values for all NFL players can significantly fluctuate when a new season arrives. Many factors can change any player's outlook, including switching teams or being surrounded by a different supporting cast from a previous season. This can play a major role in their target share and touchdown likelihood, which both directly correlate to fantasy football value.

Now that the 2024 NFL draft has been completed, most teams are starting to get a better picture of their rosters this year. This also allows fantasy managers to analyze which players could see different value this season.

Here are five players who seem to be plummeting ahead of the 2024 fantasy football season.

Fantasy football players with decreased value in 2024

#1 - Tony Pollard

Running backs who play in a high-scoring offense receive more opportunities to generate touchdowns. This is one of the most important statistics for fantasy football value, and Tony Pollard took a major hit in this department during the offseason. He went from the workhorse of the Dallas Cowboys' elite offense to the Tennessee Titans, one of the weakest offenses in the entire NFL.

#2 - Marquise Brown

When the Kansas City Chiefs initially signed Marquise Brown, it appeared that his value would skyrocket in a prominent role in Patrick Mahomes' offense. After selecting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, that may no longer be the case. Brown will have plenty of target competition, especially with Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, which hurts his overall outlook.

#3 - Keenan Allen

With Justin Herbert as his quarterback in one of the most high-powered passing attacks in the NFL, Keenan Allen has been one of the most consistently dominant fantasy receivers. His trade to the Chicago Bears was projected to decrease his overall value with a rookie quarterback, but things got even worse in the 2024 NFL draft. Ninth-pick Rome Odunze is now in the mix to steal more of his targets as well.

#4 - Gabe Davis

Moving from the Buffalo Bills to the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed Gabe Davis to be a WR1 without Stefon Diggs' massive target share to compete with. Davis' fantasy football outlook has already taken a hit in the 2024 NFL draft after the Jaguars used a first-round pick on Brian Thomas Jr.

#5 - Brock Bowers

Tight ends are often the most difficult position to find consistently reliable fantasy value. This played a role in Brock Bowers being among the most popular rookies to target in fantasy leagues before he was drafted. His exciting upside took a bit of a hit after he landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. They drafted Michael Mayer in the same position last year and also have one of the most complicated quarterback situations in the NFL.

