5 players the Rams could lose in free agency

The Los Angeles Rams have been building their team for five years. However, after winning a Super Bowl, the goal becomes about maintaining the talent they have.

At the same time, players and coaches will be looking to cash in on their accomplishments. Here are five players the team could lose this offseason.

Top Rams players that could be on the move

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr, WR

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles v Cincinnati

Odell Beckham Jr. was signed to a one-year, prove-it deal. Now at the end of the season, the wide receiver is now free to choose his next destination.

Put simply, he will have plenty of contract offers as a key piece of the team's Super Bowl-winning squad. Without Beckham Jr., the Rams likely would not have made it to the big game.

As a member of Los Angeles in 2021, Beckham Jr. had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN. THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN.

#2 - Von Miller, OLB

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles v Tampa Bay

Like Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller was signed to a one-year rental that expired as soon as the clock hit zero for Super Bowl LVI.

The pass rusher started the season in Denver and was traded to Los Angeles. He's been very clear about his departure not being his choice. As such, there is a chance he could return to Denver with a Super Bowl ring in tow.

While playing for Los Angeles, Miller had five sacks and 31 combined tackles.

#3 - Darious Williams, CB

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles v Seattle

One of the top cornerbacks for the Los Angeles Rams may hit the free agent market. Darious Williams, the second-string cornerback behind Jalen Ramsey, is at the end of his deal and could command big money elsewhere.

Considering the salary cap issues the team is now faced with, Williams' time could be coming to an end in the City of Angels.

In 2021, the cornerback posted a 65.3 PFF grade but failed to get an interception. In 2020, he had four.

#4 - Sony Michel, RB

San Francisco v Los Angeles

The running back started in New England, spent most of the season waiting for his shot behind Darrell Henderson. He then exploded in his brief window of opportunity in December.

During the four games played in September, Michel rushed for about 430 yards and two touchdowns. He rivaled Jonathan Taylor for the most rushing yards that month.

#5 - Joseph Noteboom, OT

TCU v West Virginia

Joseph Noteboom missed most of the season due to injury, but he could still command more money elsewhere over the money-plagued Los Angeles Rams.

Considering Andrew Whitworth is expected to retire, the Rams could lose both their starting tackles this offseason. If this happens, the team could feel it in 2022.

In 2021, the tackle earned a 76.0 PFF grade in 174 snaps and allowed one sack. In 2020, he played 633 snaps and allowed two sacks while earning three penalties.

