Should the Rams go all-in for RB Darrell Henderson instead of finding another option?

Darrell Henderson is the Los Angeles Rams' starting running back for 2021 but should he be?

After second-year running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles tendon in training camp, Henderson became the primary option for the Rams.

When Akers went down, NFL insiders immediately began to speculate on who would replace him as the Rams' lead rusher. Despite all the rumors, Darrell Henderson looks set to start the 2021 NFL season as the Rams' number one running back.

The third-year player has a big season ahead of him as Rams fans expect the team to make it to the Super Bowl. The question is, has Rams head coach Sean McVay made the right call in backing Henderson to be the team's lead back?

How has Darrell Henderson performed in a Rams uniform?

The Rams drafted Henderson with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Henderson had a quiet rookie season for the Rams, rushing for 147 yards in 13 games with no touchdowns.

Last season, in tandem with rookie partner Cam Akers, Henderson helped ignite the Rams' ground attack. He started 11 games in 2020 and rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns at a respectable average of 4.5 yards per carry.

Throughout last season, Henderson showed glimpses of his superstar potential with some big runs. Sean McVay and his coaching staff look to have given him the green light this season. Now it's up to Darrell Henderson to repay their faith in him. Speaking about Henderson, McVay said:

“I think he’s got the ability, there’s no doubt about it. It’s really just kind of figuring out what’s going to be the best — I don’t want to say pitch count — but the best way to utilize him and really have the big picture in mind."

Bunch of good stuff in this @JFowlerESPN article:



* Darren Waller (ankle) is fine, no concern.

* Rams "all in" on Darrell Henderson.

* Van Jefferson and D-Jax likely to rotate.

* LAC talking up diversity of RB roles.https://t.co/EbUseRzBmy — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) August 13, 2021

What other options do the Rams have?

All signs point to Darrell Henderson being the Rams' starting running back in Week 1 of this season.

Behind Henderson on the Rams depth chart are rookies Jake Funk and Raymond Calais and second-year back Xavier Jones. None of these guys have played a single down in the NFL.

Many NFL talking heads believe the Rams need to acquire another experienced running back to lead their rushing attack. But the big question is who? Which experienced NFL running backs are they talking about?

Le’Veon Bell? Who looked washed last season with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Former Rams star Todd Gurley? He hasn’t looked right for years.

The options are pretty dire. Adrian Peterson is available, as is Mark Ingram, but do they have anything to offer? I’m not sure they do.

It makes complete sense that Sean McVay is backing the guys he has in his squad to do the job this season.

