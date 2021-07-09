NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2021-22 season

Matt Ryan's contract restructure and Kyle Pitts' selection in the draft made it clear that the Atlanta Falcons are still focused on winning in the short term rather than rebuilding for the future.

The problem is the team's financial situation isn't in the best shape. They are projected to have less than $1 million available in cap space for 2022. Because of this, some players from the current roster will be on the move next year.

Five Atlanta Falcons stars likely to be on the move.

#1 - Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Dante Fowler Jr.'s production took a steep dive in his debut season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He recorded only three sacks in 14 games, a considerable drop from the 11.5 he managed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Fowler had the last year of his contract voided in March, effectively making him a free agent in 2022. Perhaps his stellar season was a result of the Aaron Donald effect. Many pass-rushers enjoy career years when playing for the Rams because of the attention Donald demands from almost the entire offensive line.

When he was given the keys to the Falcons' pass rush, Fowler failed to live up to expectations. Considering his cost and production, Atlanta will likely move on from Fowler.

#2 - Hayden Hurst, TE

The Atlanta Falcons did not pick Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option this offseason, making him a free agent next year. They traded a second-round pick to acquire the tight end from the Baltimore Ravens but didn't use him much last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

It's also worth remembering that when the 2022 season gets underway, Hurst will already be 29 years old and will be a veteran in the league. Atlanta is unlikely to invest in him long-term, especially with Kyle Pitts now on the roster.

#3 - Barkevious Mingo, OLB

Mingo is another former first-round draft pick on the Falcons roster who won't stay with the team beyond this season. The Falcons are his sixth team since 2016, and despite his athleticism, his inconsistency on the field prevents teams from trusting him.

Mingo isn't a bad player, but his ability to cover opponents' receivers in the passing game isn't up to the mark. He's not reliable enough to be on the field and will likely be looking for his seventh different team in seven seasons when 2022 rolls around.

#4 - Tyeler Davison, DT

Unlike the other players on this list, Davison's contract doesn't end after this season, but Atlanta's need to make cap room to reinforce other areas of the roster. Cutting Davison will free up nearly $4 million in cap space, which means that he'll likely have to look for a new team next year.

The #Falcons could get to about $20 million in cap space by cutting Tyeler Davison & Isaiah Oliver while doing max restructures for Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and asking Dante Fowler to take a paycut based off OTC's calculator. — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) March 10, 2021

Grady Jarrett is the team's incumbent starter at defensive tackle, and Marvin Davidson, a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, will play more snaps in his second year as a pro. Davison will be the odd man out and will likely be cut.

#5 - Tajae Sharpe, WR

Sharpe has a good chance of holding a roster spot as a backup for this season, as his experience from the Tennessee Titans years could weigh on a team looking to fight for the playoffs in the final years of Matt Ryan's career.

But make no mistake: he's nothing more than a short-term fix. After all, the Falcons have more interesting young options that can present more than Sharpe once they get a little bit of experience. Since 2016, Sharpe has only gone over 500 yards in a single season just once.

