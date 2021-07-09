NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to the New Orleans Saints for the 2021-22 season

The New Orleans Saints somehow managed to get under the 2021 salary cap number, but their financial difficulties haven't ended just yet.

The team is currently projected to be 30 million over the 2022 cap space limit, and as a result, they will have to part ways with some important players before the start of next season.

But who are the most likely candidates to get cut? Let's take a look.

Five New Orleans Saints stars likely to be on the move

#1 - Taysom Hill, QB

The Taysom Hill experiment needs to end at some point. The Saints know he doesn't have enough quality to become a franchise quarterback. It will be surprising to see him start in Week 1 over Jameis Winston.

"He's going to be in a competition with Taysom...it's going to be interested to see how that shakes out." #Saints GM Mickey Loomis tells @AdamSchein what the team expects from Jameis Winston this upcoming season.



Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/tGjKGipSII pic.twitter.com/H20Mn6wTTk — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) July 8, 2021

Hill has his qualities, but New Orleans has to clean some cap space. He won't be with the team next year.

#2 - Latavius Murray, RB

Murray's an excellent backup for Kamara, but if he's cut, the Saints save approximately 3.5 million in cap space, which is a considerable amount.

Murray is a veteran player in a position where durability is low, and the Saints already spend a lot of money on Kamara on an annual basis. Since New Orleans needs to save money, he's an easy target for them.

'I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously, or just the best ever to be honest with you,'@LataviusM focused on increased efficiency entering 2021 campaign for New Orleans #Saints ⚜️https://t.co/UK1t3e7iTG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 6, 2021

#3 - Patrick Robinson, CB

Robinson will be 35 when the 2022 season starts, which in itself is a red flag. He was drafted by the Saints back in 2010 and rejoined the team in 2018 after a brilliant year playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. But he hasn't managed to replicate production from his stellar season in Philadelphia.

It's unwise to re-sign a veteran player who isn't important to the roster, especially when you need to find younger, cheaper options. Robinson won't return to the Saints next year.

#4 - T. Y. Montgomery, RB

Murray won't be the only veteran running back to leave the Saints after 2021: Ty Montgomery showed good production on limited snaps last season, but once again, New Orleans need to add younger, cheaper players to the roster.

Montgomery is a wide receiver converted to running back, but he's not a dominant player in either position. The Saints won't retain him in 2022.

Montgomery will be out of New Orleans next season

#5 - Ken Crawley, CB

Crawley ended up returning to the Saints last year because of his familiarity with the team in a year when it was much necessitated because of the pandemic. But his release midway through the 2019 season shows that New Orleans doesn't trust him enough to put him out on the field.

The Saints picking Paulson Adebo in the draft further complicates Crawley's situation. Once Adebo gets more experience at the pro level and earns more snaps, Crawley will no longer be needed on the roster.

