5 players to watch out for in NFL Combine 2022

The NFL Combine is the second-biggest event leading up to the NFL Draft, following the Senior Bowl, and it takes place before the players' Pro Days. The NFL Combine is a chance for college prospects to showcase their talents through workouts and drills in front of every NFL team. Players are judged on their speed, strength, overall athleticism, and individual skillsets.

The combine can help someone salvage their draft stock or even help someone get from the second round to the first round. Some of the top talents don't compete to avoid injury or wear and tear, but players on the verge of going undrafted use it to their advantage. A strong showing at the 2022 NFL Combine can help these players' draft values in a major way.

#1 - Kayvon Thibodeaux could go from a top-five pick to the #1 pick with the NFL Combine

Oregon v Washington - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be a top-five draft pick in the NFL Draft, but there is no clear answer as to who will end up going at #1. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama's Evan Neal tend to go first in many major mock drafts, but Thibodeaux is just as deserving and could solidify his spot at #1 with a strong combine.

A common flaw that scouts have found with Thibodeaux is his maturity and true focus on his football career. Watch to see if the young pass-rusher is locked in 100% on nailing every drill and workout at the combine. Hopefully, his sole focus is on showing the NFL how much of a force he can be coming off the edge.

Current projection - #4 overall pick

#2 - Penn State S Jaquan Brisker can make the jump from 2nd round to 1st round

Buffalo v Penn State - S Jaquan Brisker

The Penn State Nittany Lions have had recent success with players being the stars of the NFL Combine. Some names include tight end Pat Freiermuth and receiver KJ Hamler in recent years. Safety Jaquan Brisker could be yet another Penn State product to take full advantage of the combine and greatly improve his draft stock.

As of right now, Brisker is listed as an early second-round selection. He's already quite talented as a multi-purpose safety who can play in the box or roam in zone coverage. He's arguably the second-best safety in the draft behind Kyle Hamilton and will look to establish himself worthy of being drafted on Day 1. If he can loosen his hips in the combine's drills, it should do the trick for him.

Current projection - Top 35-40

#3 - Memphis WR Calvin Austin could post fastest speed at NFL Combine

MemphisWR Calvin Austin - 2022 NFL Draft Prospect

One of the biggest attractions at the NFL Combine is always the 40-yard dash. The NFL doesn't put as much thought into players' 40-yard speed as the fans do. But having 4.3 speed could easily elevate a player higher in the draft. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin is in the running to post the best time in the 40-yard dash this year.

Austin is a nine-time track and field champion who was also named an All-American. But posting the fastest speed doesn't mean you will be a first-round pick. Even if Austin is the fastest, he will likely not get drafted before Day 3.

He's small and not nearly as physical as NFL teams want their top receivers to be. Austin can provide help on special teams and that is his ticket into the league. A top-five finish in the 40-yard dash and an all-out effort in drills will definitely put Austin on more draft boards at the end of the day.

Current projection - 4th Round

#4 - Georgia LB Quay Walker could be a Day 2 steal

Georgia LB Quay Walker - 2022 NFL Draft Prospect

Quay Walker helped the Bulldogs win the national championship and played alongside stellar linebackers Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall. In college, Walker's strength was his ability in pass coverage as a linebacker, however his weakness was his physicality against the run.

He is 6-foot-four and only 240 pounds, which is a bit light for NFL linebackers. His pure physical strength is good but it tends to fade throughout the game and could get overmatched by some tailbacks and tight ends in the pros.

When he turns out at the NFL Combine, it will come down to showcasing just how fast he is and putting up good numbers in the bench press workout. His speed and pass coverage ability will keep him from sliding into Day 3.

Current projection - 3rd Round

#5 - Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby could make the biggest jump in draft for quarterbacks

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Western Michigan v BYU

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has already elected not to throw in the NFL Combine and we could end up seeing other top prospects opt out as well. With quarterbacks in the draft class lacking real flair, every single one of them will benefit greatly from a strong showing at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Kaleb Eleby from Western Michigan could end up as a major highlight from this year's combine.

Eleby is already a known name after deafeating Kenny Pickett and the Panthers this year and has been consistently moving up the draft boards all season. He has a decent arm with elite accuracy, but is not the most polished passer with sound mechanics.

He is a sure-fire project player for an NFL team but will likely get drafted late on Day 2 by a team who will have a need for a quarterback in the coming years, allowing Eleby to develop.

Current projection - 4th Round

