NFL Head Coach Fired? 5 possible replacements For David Tepper's Carolina Panthers as fans want Matt Rhule out 

Not many NFL fans would be surprised by the idea that Matt Rhule's time as the Carolina Panthers head coach might be coming to an end this season.

The statistics and Rhule's record as the man at the helm in Carolina back up the idea that it's time for the organization to move on from him. They've somewhat found a reliable quarterback in Baker Mayfield and now need a competent head coach to complement.

Carolina will have several intriguing choices to consider if Rhule is dismissed. Of course, some are more grounded in reality than others. Nonetheless, we believe that the Panthers could consider the following five choices:

But as the losses stack up and fan unrest increases, when will Tepper’s patience run out?

1. DeMeco Ryans

Head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves a lot of plaudits for the San Francisco 49ers' recent upturn in form. San Francisco's defense was a significant factor in the team's second-half showings last season and has been pivotal this season as well. But, of course, the mastermind behind all the defensive performances is retired linebacker DeMeco Ryan, now the team's defensive coordinator.

He is well-liked by the team's players and brings a decade of NFL experience as a player. Additionally, at 38 years old, he already has more NFL managerial experience than Matt Rhule.

2. Sean Payton

David Tepper, the millionaire owner of Carolina, might help Charlotte entice Payton.

The Panthers' outlook in the NFC South could change immediately if they can sign Payton. The retired coach only has one Super Bowl victory to his name, but he consistently produces a successful team. The Panthers are in desperate need of stability right now and the longtime coach can certainly bring as much to the organization.

3. Byron Leftwich

Acquiring somebody like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich has become a viable option if Matt Rhule is let go. With quarterback Tom Brady and company, the former NFL quarterback thrives in his role as offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

Right now, it's uncertain if Leftwich will be appointed as the Panthers' head coach this season. But if the Panthers give Matt Rhule a breather, Leftwich might still be available at the end of the year.

4. Pep Hamilton

One of Pep Hamilton's most recent accomplishments was transforming third-round pick, Davis Mills of the Houston Texans, into a decent QB in his first campaign.

Before that, Hamilton aided Justin Herbert's development into 2020's Rookie of the Year. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 to 2015, helping Andrew Luck through some of his best years.

5. Jake Peetz as the most realistic replacement for Matt Rhule

Peetz, who recently served as the Panthers' running backs coordinator in 2019, also served as the quarterbacks coach in 2020 under Matt Rhule. He has an ideal mix of experience from college and the league. After Matt Rhule, he might be a candidate for the position of full-time head coach given how ell he knows the team.

