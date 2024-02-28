The 2024 NFL Combine is due to get underway on Thursday, with the stars of tomorrow looking to put on a show.

GMs and coaches from across the NFL will be in attendance as prospects look to impress and improve their draft stock.

Whilst stars like Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. are nailed on first-round picks, some players will go under the radar but may become stars by the time the Combine concludes.

2024 NFL Combine under the radar players

#5 - Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens may be seen as a seventh-round prospect on PFF's Big Board, but his athleticism may make some scouts stand up and take note. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he was clocked in at 23mph during a game and had a vertical jump of over 41 inches.

Owens can also play safety, cornerback or in the box - versatility that may help him massively at the next level.

#4 - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace is another sleeper to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Combine. Wallace is a twitchy linebacker who had his best year in 2023, recording 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

In a class lacking many LB talents, Wallace may see his name called earlier than expected as teams look to find a speedy field general.

#3 - Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Louisville wideout Jamari Thrash has proven he can be productive in various offenses, having transferred from Georgia Tech prior to the 2023 season. Thrash totaled 24 receptions for 1,980 yards and 13 touchdowns with both teams over the last two seasons.

His production and crispy route running will have NFL GMs keeping an eye out for him during the Combine process.

#2 - Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh WR Bub Means is another wide receiver who can elevate his draft stock with an excellent Combine performance.

Means is a quintessential deep threat, with his five receiving touchdowns on 20-plus yard throws tying for the ninth most among Power Five receivers. Means had career-highs in receptions (41), yards (721) and touchdowns (6), and teams looking for a big-bodied receiving threat may want to take a closer look at him this Combine process.

#1 - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy

Despite being an under-sized edge rusher at just 6-foot-2, Javon Solomon is definitely worth taking a look at during the Combine.

Solomon makes up for his lack of height with his long arms, helping him create chaotic situations at the line of scrimmage. He's productive, too, amassing 31.5 sacks over the last three seasons, including 16 in an outstanding 2023 season.

