This past season, running backs showed how valuable the position is in the NFL with guys like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry having career years in their first seasons with a new time. Both Barkley and Henry each rushed for at least 1,900 yards and at least 13 touchdowns.

In total, 16 players rushed for at least 1,000 yards on the season.

While it may be true that running backs don't have the longest average life span playing in the NFL, the position is still valuable. While it is considered rare for a running back to be taken in the first round of NFL drafts let alone the top 10, it still happens and could be the case in this year's draft.

Let's take a look at the five running backs available in the 2025 draft that had the most rushing yards last season in college.

Top 5 RBs available in 2025 NFL draft with most rushing yards in college football last season

Omarion Hampton during UConn v North Carolina - Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Source: Getty

1) Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - 2,601 yards

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had one of the most historic college seasons for any running back.

He rushed for the second-most yards in a single season with 2,601 yards while leading the nation in that category. Jeanty also rushed for 29 touchdowns on the ground.

As a shorter, but stocky running back, Jeanty is one of the most well-balanced backs in this year's draft and is expected to go in the top 10.

2) Cam Skattebo, Arizona State - 1,711 yards

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was a workhorse this season, rushing for 1,711 yards. He carried the rock 293 times and averaged 5.8 yards per carry while scoring 21 touchdowns on the ground.

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, Skattebo plays bigger than his size and could be a good short-yardage running back on Sundays.

3) Omarion Hampton, North Carolina - 1,660 yards

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is also expected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. At North Carolina this past season, he rushed for 1,660 yards on 281 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Additionally, Hampton caught 38 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

4) Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State - 1,638 yards

Tre Stewart was big to Jacksonville State's offensive success this past season.

Stewart rushed for 1,638 yards on 278 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He was a touchdown machine, scoring 25 touchdowns on the ground. He added over 200 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown this past season.

5) RJ Harvey, UCF - 1,577 yards

UCF running back RJ Harvey rushed his way for 1,577 yards this past season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry and scoring 22 touchdowns on the ground.

In total, he scored 25 touchdowns as he had 20 receptions for 267 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

