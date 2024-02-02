5 RBs with the most Super Bowl wins ft. Emmitt Smith, Franco Harris

Many underappreciated players have made an impact in Super Bowl games in the past, particularly in the running back position. Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers, and Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon of the Kansas City Chiefs, could determine the outcome of this year's Super Bowl.

While we won't know which running back will take the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday until February 11, many in the past have collected multiple rings. Let's take a look at running backs that have won the most Super Bowl rings in league history while we wait.

Running backs with the most Super Bowl rings

Tied #3, Emmitt Smith - 3

When you consider Emmitt Smith's individual and team accolades, it's simple to understand why he is regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

He won three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys and collected 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns. He recorded four leader titles in rushing touchdowns and MVP accolades in both the league and the Super Bowl.

Smith made NFL history in 1993 by being the only player in his position to win the Super Bowl, the MVP of the regular season, the MVP of the Super Bowl, and the NFL rushing title.

Smith played for the Cowboys for 13 of his 15 NFL years. After retiring in 2005, he was chosen to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tied #3, Kevin Faulk - 3

One of the most prolific performers in New England Patriots history, Kevin Faulk wrapped up his 13-year tenure in 2011. He was a dependable player for much of their dominating dynasty.

Faulk was a receiving back who used his hands and blocking skills to help Tom Brady rise from backup to starter in the quarterback's early years. His 431 receptions are the most by a running back in New England history.

Faulk participated in 161 games during the regular season throughout his career and ran for 3,607 yards on 864 attempts while scoring 16 touchdowns. In addition, he hauled in 431 receptions for 3,701 receiving yards and 15 scores. He contributed to his team's 11 winning seasons, which included three Super Bowl victories and five AFC Championships.

Faulk was admitted to the Patriots' Hall of Fame in 2016 in recognition of his achievements during his time there.

Tied #3, LeGarrette Blount - 3

LeGarrette Blount won the Super Bowl three times in his career — twice with the New England Patriots plus one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2010, the Blount was waived by the Tennessee Titans before the season began. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took him off waivers and he played for them for three seasons, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his debut campaign.

He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and famously left for the Patriots. Blount ran for 1,161 yards and scored a league-high eighteen TDs with the Patriots in 2016. He played 132 games in his career and retired with 6,306 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Other NFL running backs to have won three Super Bowl championships include Roger Craig (San Francisco 49ers), Daryl Johnston (Dallas Cowboys), and Derek Loville (San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos).

Tied #1, Franco Harris - 4

Franco Harris led the Pittsburgh Steelers to eight consecutive postseason appearances from 1972 to 1979, four of which were followed by Super Bowl victories. In addition, he was the receiver of one of the most well-known NFL plays, the "Immaculate Reception" touchdown.

Harris spent 12 years with the Steelers and played for 13 NFL seasons. In addition to scoring 100 touchdowns, he had 2,949 rushes for 12,120 yards and 307 receptions for 2,287 yards in his career. Harris was the recipient of one Super Bowl MVP award, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In 1990, following his retirement from professional football, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Harris passed away in 2022, a couple of days before the half-century mark of the play "Immaculate Reception," a play that made him an iconic figure among football fans.

Tied #1 - Rocky Bleier (4 championships)

Rocky Bleier was a running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL in 1968, as well as 1970–1980. He was also a veteran of the US Army.

The four-time Super Bowl winner was drafted into the US Army in 1968 during the Vietnam War, following his first year in the NFL. He was given responsibility as a squad grenadier manning a 40mm M79 explosive launcher.

Following an injury incurred during the war, Bleier returned to the Steelers in 1970 and played for 10 years, contributing to four Super Bowl victories. Bleier announced his retirement from the NFL after the 1980 season with 3,865 rushing yards, 136 catches for 1,294 yards, and 25 scores.