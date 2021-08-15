5 reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals could be one of the most exciting teams in 2021

The first word that usually comes to mind when thinking of the Cincinnati Bengals is not 'excitement'. But as the 2021 NFL season fast approaches, the Bengals are set to let loose on the gridiron.

The perennial NFL losers have an opportunity this season to show NFL fans that while they may not be headed for the Super Bowl anytime soon, they can play some eye-catching football.

There’s nothing like a young, eager team with no fear unleashed on the league. The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals could become an NFL League Pass favorite for football fans this year.

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to entertain in 2021

Here are five reasons why the team famously known as the 'Bungles' could be one of the most exciting teams in the NFL this season:

#1 Joe Burrow

The Bengals' starting quarterback Joe Burrow returns after suffering a serious knee injury last season.

Burrow may be a little nervous and cautious during his first few NFL games back, but once he regains his confidence, look for the pigskin to fly in Cincinnati. The no. 1 overall pick in 2020 will want to show all the new rookie NFL QBs that he’s not to be forgotten in future superstar discussions.

#2 Running game

Another player returning from injury for the Bengals is running back Joe Mixon. If Cincinnati can get their passing game going, he could be set for a big season on the ground.

It’s time for the 25-year-old to fulfill his potential as a star running back in the NFL. He has rushed for over 1000 yards twice in his NFL career, and this season could be the one he breaks out into mainstream stardom.

#3 College connection

The Bengals picked the former LSU star wide receiver fifth in this year’s NFL Draft, reuniting him with his college QB Joe Burrow.

There’s no doubt Burrow pushed for the franchise to select his former college teammate. Now the pair needs to repay the faith shown by the team's front office by performing on the field.

If the former Tigers can rediscover the chemistry that saw them win a national title at LSU, they could set the scoreboard on fire in 2021-22.

#4 Head coach with nothing to lose

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has a record of 6-25-1 since he was hired in 2019. There's no way to sugarcoat such a terrible performance as the franchise’s leader.

Taylor has a lot of pressure on him entering this season, after two disastrous campaigns. He has the ingredients of an electric offense with talent across the field. The third-year head coach should let it all loose in 2021. He has nothing to lose; he has done plenty of that over the past two seasons.

So unleash the weapons he has in offense: throw the ball deep, run trick plays, be aggressive in defense. If you’re going to go out, you may as well go out fighting.

#5 Pass rushing machine

The Bengals signed former New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal this offseason. The 26-year-old is a sack machine, and will bring some much-needed intensity to the Bengals' defense.

After starring for the Saints last season, Hendrickson is all set to be unleashed on the AFC North’s talented quarterbacks. Look for the defensive end to cause havoc for opposing QBs in the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

