Can anyone rival QB Dak Prescott for NFL Comeback Player of the Year?

Is QB Dak Prescott destined for NFL CBPOY

NFL Comeback Player of the Year is awarded to the player who best returned from a season-ending injury or another type of setback or regression, but Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott seems poised to win it in 2021. Washington QB Alex Smith won in 2020 after returning from a life-threatening and almost certain career-ending leg injury. Dak suffered a compound fracture to his right ankle in Week 5 and that was the end of his 2020 season. Dallas has their sights set on the Super Bowl this year and Dak Prescott is their leader on the journey. He's nursing a shoulder strain that kept him out of the Hall of Fame game, but Dak Prescott is itching to get back on the NFL gridiron.

QB Dak Prescott while coaches were limiting his reps: I’m not coming out of this bitch. I sat last year enough… I’ll let y’all know if I’m sore or if something is bothering me. F*ck, I’ve been out long enough. ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/bzIaWBmCDh — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) August 11, 2021

While Dak Prescott might have been one of the best players with a season-ending injury last year, he's not the only superstar in the running for CBPOY. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow only played in ten games as a rookie with an ACL/MCL injury after being the number one overall pick. Two RBs are also back from early season-ending injuries: New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey. Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James looks like a darkhorse for the award and is the only one in the group to miss the entire season. All of them are major players for their team and are set to have big years in 2021.

USA Today Sport's betting odds for NFL CBPOY 2021

Dak Prescott - +180 - he was on a historic pace in 2020 with Dallas as the favorites to reach the NFC Championship game and was on pace for the MVP

Joe Burrow - +550 - he threw 13 TDs and 5 INTs as a rookie with a 2-7 record before his injury. The Bengals would need a deep playoff run for Burrow to have a shot at CBPOY

Saquon Barkley - +600 - he might not return until Week 3, which hurts his odds. Barkley would have to finish as a top-5 RB at least.

Christian McCaffrey - +650 - he had 374 total yards and 6 TDs before his injury. Big fantasy value in McCaffrey.

Derwin James - +1500 - potential DPOY when healthy, but has to beat out two QBs for CBPOY

Analyzing the odds to be named the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, with picks, predictions and best bets.

The Dallas Cowboys not getting to the playoffs or playing in the NFC Championship game will be a disappointment and a bit of a shock. Dak Prescott might not win an MVP in 2021, but could have a career-high season with his offense. Similar to Alex Smith last year, there is competition for the CBPOY award but it would take an amazing season from another player and a setback from Prescott for someone else to win.

