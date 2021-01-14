When is the NFL Comeback Player of the Year announced?

On February 6, 2021 the NFL will announce all the NFL awards. One of those awards is the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. It has become a two player race for the award between Alex Smith and Ben Roethlisberger.

It would be highway robbery if the NFL does not give the award to Washington Football Team veteran quarterback Alex Smith. He would make his first start in two years in the 2020 NFL Season. Smith would also lead Washington to the NFC East division title and a 2021 NFL Playoff spot.

Lets take a look at Alex Smith's amazing journey back to the NFL and why he will win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Alex Smith's journey back to the NFL

On November 18, 2018 Washington quarterback Alex Smith would suffer one of the worst leg injuries in NFL history. Smith would suffer a compound fracture that would break both his tibia and fibula in his right leg. Alex Smith would go into surgery to repair both his tibia and fibula.

"You're an inspiration to all of us."@TomBrady's message to Alex Smith postgame ❤️ (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/SpbHRYgRCJ — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2021

In late November Alex Smith's luck would get even worse. Washington's quarterback would get a bacterial infection in his right leg. It was a possibility that the surgeons would have to amputate Smith's leg to save his life. Alex Smith would have 16 different surgeries after his initial surgery on his right leg.

Smith would enter his long road to recovery after they eliminated the infection in his right leg. In September of 2019 he would be seen walking without crutches. Alex Smith would finally be cleared to return to the field in late July. During training camp the Washington Football Team would activate Alex Smith.

The time would finally come and Alex Smith would finally enter an NFL game for the first time in two years. He would make his first start in two years against the Detroit Lions. His path to NFL Comeback Player of the Year had begun.

Advertisement

Why Alex Smith deserves the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

In the 2020 NFL Season, Alex Smith would lead the Washington Football Team to a 5-1 record in his six starts. The 5-1 record would put the Washington Football Team at the top of the NFC East. It would also give them a home Wild Card Playoff game.

Who has your vote for 2020 Comeback Player of the Year?? 😅

- @WashingtonNFL QB Alex Smith

- Washington QB Alex Smith

- Washington QB Alex Smith

- Washington QB Alex Smith



(Sponsored by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/eGjFhuKp7a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2021

Unfortunately, Smith would not play in Washington's home playoff game due to a calf injury. Washington would lose their home playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With everything that Alex Smith has endured in his journey back to the NFL and taking the Washington Football Team back to the playoffs, he is the most worthy player of the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

On February 6, 2021 we will, in all probability, see Alex Smith hoisting the award completing his amazing comeback as an NFL starting quarterback.