Cincinnati Bengals made the right choice with Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the number one pick in last year's NFL Draft. There were a lot of questions about Joe Burrow and doubts if he could be a success in the NFL. Burrow was coming off one of the best seasons we have seen from a college quarterback.

Joe Burrow was coming off a Senior season at LSU that may not be repeated for a long time. The problem with Burrows' successful season was that many critics gave credit to the talent around him. A lot of the sport reporters said that NFL Franchises cannot base a quarterback because of just one good year. One thing the reporters could not take away from Joe Burrow was his key accomplishment.

Joe Burrow joined only one quarterback in this elite category

The Cincinnati Bengals shut out all the reports and paid attention to the film on Burrow. The film did not lie when it comes to Burrow. In his Senior season Burrow completed 402 passes on 527 attempts. He would pass for over 5,600 yards and throw 60 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The one thing that surprised the NFL scouts was the mobility of Joe Burrow. Burrow carried the football 115 times for LSU. When he ran the football he gained 368 yards and scored 5 rushing touchdowns.

Joe Burrow would take the LSU Tigers to the SEC Championship and he would win that and head to the College Football Playoffs. Burrow would be selected as the Heisman Trophy winner. The LSU quarterback would go on to defeat the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game. He would also be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the number one pick in the NFL Draft, putting him in an elite club.

The club that Joe Burrow entered into had only one other college quarterback. The Triple Crown Club. Burrow became just the second quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and be the number one pick in the draft. The only other Triple Crown Club member is quarterback Cam Newton.

Cincinnati Bengals realized fast that they made the right choice

The Cincinnati Bengals were welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers in the first week of the NFL season. Joe Burrow was suiting up to make his first NFL career start for the Bengals. Burrow came out with a confidence that has never been seen before.

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled to protect Burrow against the Chargers. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals kept the game close. Burrow's confidence and skill was put to the test in his first start.

The big money drive came to Joe Burrow early in his career. He was nothing less than perfect on that drive. Burrow was calm and drove Cincinnati down the field to tie the game. Unfortunately for Burrow his first career start would be a loss, but that first start showed Cincinnati that they chose the right quarterback in the Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals record shouldn't be placed on Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals were a dumpster fire before drafting Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati fans knew coming into this season that the Bengals were not going to be a playoff team. They knew that the Bengals were not going to have a successful season.

The Bengals are currently sitting at 2-5-1 and that is not completely Joe Burrows fault. The Rookie quarterback has completed 221 passes on 330 attempts this season. He has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 11 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Burrow has also added 130 yards rushing and 3 rushing touchdowns.

The young quarterback is off to a great start. Comparing him to the 2019 number one pick Kyler Murray, Burrow has out performed him. Burrow has 284 yards more than Murray when it comes to passing. He has 4 more passing touchdowns than Murray. Joe Burrow also has one more rushing touchdown than Murray.

The Cincinnati Bengals are not going to the Playoffs this season and may not go to the Playoffs next season. One thing is for sure they made a great selection at quarterback. ESPN Football Analysts Marcus Spears went on the record to say that, "He sees a Super Bowl in Burrows future."

What can the Cincinnati Bengals do to make it to the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to beef up their offensive line. They have a good core group of receivers. A.J. Green probably will not be there much longer. The Bengals will need to add a young wide receiver and a reliable tight end.

There defense needs help as well. The old saying, "Offense wins football games, but Defense wins Championships" could be the case for the Bengals. The Chiefs proved last season that offense can win you a championship, but they have a once in a generation talent at quarterback.

For the Cincinnati Bengals to get the most out of Joe Burrow they need to protect him and equip him with the right tools. If the Bengals can add the right pieces through either free agency or the NFL Draft, we could see a playoff run soon. This is not something that will happen overnight or over a couple of seasons. The Bengals will need to get the pieces aligned.

Burrow still needs to develop and fix some areas that he struggles in. The timeframe that is realistic for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals is three to four years. Giving the Cincinnati Bengals three to four years is more than enough time to get everything they need to make a Super Bowl run.