5 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't worry about Dak Prescott getting a second MRI on throwing arm

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott must be hoping for a change of fortune when it comes to injuries. As if his horrific ankle injury was not enough last season, he now has a shoulder injury to contend with before he gets back on the field.

.@dallascowboys QB Dak Prescott revealed the scar from his ankle injury and surgery on Hard Knocks 😳



Both the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott sounded sure of him getting back before the regular season, but the statement they put out did not inspire much confidence in the fans. So, do the Dallas Cowboys have any legitimate reason to worry? It doesn't seem so right now.

Let's have a look at 5 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys don't need to sweat over Dak Prescott's injury.

#1 - The injury seems to be a strain and not a damage

While it would be tough for a layperson to understand the exact nature of the injury, what we know so far seems to indicate a strain in the shoulder area. No damage to the ligaments or muscles have been found, which would have required more invasive and drastic action.

#2 - The second MRI was merely precautionary

The second MRI was done as a precaution. This was to ensure that there was no further aggravation of the affected area. It did not mean that the issue had become more serious; rather it was done to avoid that exact scenario. Hence, Dallas Cowboys fans should not worry about it too much.

#3 - The MRI helps in consulting with experts outside football

The injury comes under Dak Prescott's armpit region, which is not a common area affected by strains in football. However, such injuries are more common in baseball. That is why they had to reach out to the Texas Rangers to understand what would be a better way to approach it.

#4 - Dak Prescott looked good in the training camp

Dak Prescott has thrown some good throws in training camp and does not seem to be having too many problems doing so.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is taking the latest step today in return from shoulder strain. Doing every drill, making every throw in team’s quarterback camp. And looking good doing it. Should be a montage in Episode 2 of “Hard Knocks.” pic.twitter.com/ATrEEKHh7w — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 11, 2021

The whole purpose of this MRI was to ensure that the medical team was not missing anything underlying which had a chance to become more serious.

#5 - Dak Prescott himself has no inhibitions about the regular season

And finally, what should soothe all Dallas Cowboys fans is that the man himself has made it clear he is ready for the season opener. Dak Prescott says the injury will not hold him back in the regular season.

