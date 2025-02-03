5 reasons why Eagles will lose Super Bowl LIX against Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIX in a matchup to crown the champion for the 2024 NFL season. This game is a rematch of the big game from two years ago when the Chiefs were victorious. The Eagles will be looking for their revenge this time, but here are five reasons why they could come up short.

Why Eagles will lose to Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX (image credit: Getty)

#1 - Patrick Mahomes vs. Vic Fangio

Patrick Mahomes has three rings and five AFC Championships in just the past six years, with an opportunity to win another ring this year. He faces Vic Fangio's defense, which he should be familiar with. He has faced off against Vangio as a head coach and defensive coordinator eight times during his career and has gone undefeated in those games.

#2 - Andy Reid vs. Eagles

Andy Reid began his head coaching career with the Eagles before being hired in the same position with the Chiefs. He has faced off against his former team three times and has a 2-1 record in those games. His offensive gameplans have been particularly effective in those contests as his Chiefs are averaging 32 points per game.

#3 - Saquon Barkley vs. Chiefs rushing defense

Saquon Barkley has been the driving force of the Eagles' offense this year, exceeding 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and continuing his dominance into the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs' rushing defense was one of their biggest strengths this year, allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game. Slowing him down will likely be a major focus of their game plan, and if they are successful, the Eagles' offense may struggle.

#4 - Andy Reid with extra time to prepare

Andy Reid has been one of the greatest head coaches of all time when he has more than a typical week to prepare for his opponents. He has a 21-3 record when coming off of a bye week in the regular season and 11-4 in the playoffs. With the extra week off leading into the Super Bowl, this gives him an edge in his game planning.

#5 - Super Bowl rematches

The last two times that a Super Bowl rematch happened within five years of the first game, the team that won the first one also won the second. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants against the New England Patriots.

This trend suggests that the Chiefs have a strong chance of defeating the Eagles again in this rematch and it will be interesting to see if that is the case.

