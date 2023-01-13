5 Reasons why Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins is a no-go

Tom Brady is set to become a free agent once he finishes the 2022-23 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he remains focused on the Wild-Card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, the quarterback has been linked with rumors of joining the Miami Dolphins next season.

While there is still no confirmed destination for Brady in the 2023 season, the rumors continue to heat up. Here, however, we analyze five reasons why Brady's move to Miami simply won't materialize.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

#1 Tom Brady could re-sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While there are rumors of Brady potentially joining a new team, the quarterback seems to be at ease in Tampa Bay. He is in his third year with Tampa Bay and appears to be enjoying playing football with the Buccaneers.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD This is Tom Brady in the throwback jersey. Would have it play in 2023 to wear it in a game. This is Tom Brady in the throwback jersey. Would have it play in 2023 to wear it in a game. 👀 https://t.co/Y1IWxt7K7d

If Brady decides to continue playing football next season, he may force a stay in Tampa Bay. The franchise bosses seem happy to have the legendary quarterback donning the Buccaneers uniform.

#2 Miami is Tampa Bay's rival in Florida

Brady has built a legacy in Tampa Bay in just under three seasons with the team so far. He led them to the Super Bowl title in 2021, which was his first season with the Buccaneers.

He will not want to tarnish his legacy in Tampa Bay by joining the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are not divisional rivals for the Buccaneers, but both teams are based out of Florida.

#3 Poor handling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion

The Miami Dolphins have come under severe criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback entered the NFL's concussion protocol for the third time this season in a defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

First Take @FirstTake



"I think his career is in jeopardy." @stephenasmith expresses his concerns over Tua Tagovailoa's multiple concussions:"I think his career is in jeopardy." .@stephenasmith expresses his concerns over Tua Tagovailoa's multiple concussions:"I think his career is in jeopardy." https://t.co/Zgxb2fiQ5U

Brady will certainly want to avoid a franchise that has a lack of regard for their quarterback. This is more likely as he enters the twilight years of his career.

#4 Division difficulty

Tom Brady still has a magical throwing arm, but he isn't getting any younger. The new generation of quarterbacks in the AFC East is quicker and sharper than the veteran.

Brady's Tampa Bay finished the 2022 regular season with a losing 8-9 record in a poorly contested NFC South division.

Although Brady was able to guide his Buccaneers to the NFC South divisional title, he may struggle to get the Dolphins into the postseason, especially with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and New England Patriots in the same AFC East group.

#5 Looming retirement

Tom Brady is already 45 years old. While he's managed to lead the Buccaneers into the playoffs, it hasn't been a smooth journey. After a career filled with accolades, Brady may decide to call it quits and possibly spend more time with his family.

Brady announced his retirement last year, albeit he remained retired for only 40 days before deciding to return to the league. Now, it seems that Brady may choose to hang up his cleats for good once he finishes with the Buccaneers.

