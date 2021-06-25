5 NFL free agents the Cleveland Browns should consider bringing on board

After making the playoffs for the first time in a million years (rough estimate), the Cleveland Browns are in win-now mode. To maximize their chances of a deep playoff run, though, there are a couple of holes they need to fill.

There are still a few upgrades the Browns could make with the talent left on the free agency market. Here's a look at five potential moves Cleveland could make in free agency.

Top free agency fits for Cleveland Browns

#1 - KJ Wright (Linebacker)

The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a linebacker and Anthony Walker is coming off a season with a 48.0 PFF score. KJ Wright, meanwhile, is coming off a season in which he earned a 75.3 PFF score. By adding Wright, the Cleveland Browns could be doubling their production at that position.

#2 - Richard Sherman (Cornerback)

Richard Sherman, the face of the Legion of Boom, is reportedly looking to sign with a top team. The Cleveland Browns, one season after making the playoffs, are now in the conversation. Sherman could elevate a 17th-ranked defense closer to the top ten.

The star cornerback is coming off a season in which he earned a 67.7 PFF grade. At 33 years old, he is likely to be looking at the last season or two of his career. He won't be around for too long, but for a team in win-now mode, Sherman could be a shot in the arm.

A few notable free agents

entering the 2021 Season:



RB Le’Veon Bell

RB Duke Johnson

DE Justin Houston

DE Melvin Ingram

DT Kawann Short

LB K.J. Wright

CB Richard Sherman

S Malik Hooker — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 24, 2021

#3 - Alshon Jeffery (Wide Receiver)

The Cleveland Browns are a little short at wide receiver. Alshon Jeffery is 31 years old but has put on decent performances lately. 2020 was practically a scratch but in 2019, he earned 490 yards and a PFF score of 74.8. While he is no longer a number one receiver, he could be a great depth piece.

#4 - Golden Tate (Wide Receiver)

Golden Tate could be an asset to the Cleveland Browns. At 33, he's not a top receiver, but he could provide playoff experience to the roster. The more playoff experience a team has, the steadier their thinking is when the season is on the line.

Additionally, Golden Tate is coming off a season in which he earned a 66.0 PFF grade and almost 400 yards on offense. As a fourth receiver, the Cleveland Browns could do a lot worse.

#5 - Todd Davis (Linebacker)

The Cleveland Browns need a lot of help at linebacker. Todd Davis is a steady name in the NFL and he is available. His best season came somewhat recently in 2018, in which he earned a PFF grade of 70.6 and 93 solo tackles.

Todd Davis

While much of his career has seen him hover around the 60s, he would still be an upgrade over Anthony Walker. at 29 years old, he could last another five years if he ends up as a good fit.

