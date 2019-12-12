Philadelphia Eagles lose injured Alshon Jeffery for rest of NFL season

Alshon Jeffery has been ruled out for the rest of the NFL season after the Philadelphia Eagles placed him on injured reserve.

The Eagles confirmed on Thursday they have put Jeffery on IR due to a foot problem, ruling him out for the rest of 2019.

Jeffery sustained the non-contact injury in the first half of his team's 23-17 home overtime win over the New York Giants on Monday, the wide receiver having to be taken to the locker room on a cart.

Despite being at 6-7, the Eagles are still in the running for a playoff place with a record the same as that of NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys atop the division.

Jeffery ends the season with 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns, having been limited to playing in 10 games.

Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted WR Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and placed WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) on Reserve/Injured. #Eagles have signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/iU4ip0oYCj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2019

In his third season with the Eagles, the 29-year-old was part of their Super Bowl winning team in February 2018.

Following Jeffery's departure, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward were the Eagles' only two other active receivers against the Giants, with Nelson Agholor still battling a knee problem and DeSean Jackson already on IR.

Along with placing Jeffery on IR, the Eagles added some WR depth by promoting Robert Davis from the practice squad.

But the Eagles, who are on the road against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, are now likely to be leaning heavily on tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert over the decisive weeks of the season.