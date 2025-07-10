Xavier Worthy breaks down what Patrick Mahomes wants from his receivers

Patrick Mahomes has shared touches with talented wide receivers during his eight-year NFL career, including Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Rashee Rice, and Sammy Watkins. The former No. 10 pick has excelled with every wideout he's played with, but Mahomes requires a high level of commitment and understanding of what he and the coaching staff want to achieve.

Xavier Worthy, who went from being a rookie behind Rice, Marquis Brown, Skyy Moore and others last year, became the Chiefs' best wide receiver in Super Bowl LIX, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, even outplaying Travis Kelce (four receptions and 39 yards) to give the Chiefs a little hope against the dominant Eagles.

Talking with Kay Adams on his "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday, Xavier Worthy broke down what he's learned about Mahomes' approach, more so when it comes to his wide receivers.

"He really just wants you to get up and but it's really about understanding the route and what freedom you have in a route," Worthy said. "Sometimes you have a route that you don't have no freedom, and you have to just run it as is, or you have a little bit of freedom, but you have to stay on a little bit of time. And so once I figured that out, it was kind of easy."

Xavier Worthy played 17 games in 2024, a season that saw many wide receivers go down with injuries. Worthy stepped up and showed he could help the team compete for a Super Bowl appearance, recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

While the Chiefs couldn't win it all, Worthy made a huge impression and he's expected to take his game to the next level this upcoming season.

Xavier Worthy teases the return of Patrick Mahomes' explosive offense

In the same conversation, Xavier Worthy talked about potentially becoming a deep threat in Patrick Mahomes' offense. The veteran quarterback has missed a wideout of those characteristics since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Andy Reid already told him to prepare to take a new role.

"Coach Reid told us during the OTAs and minicamp, when you get back get your hamstrings ready," Worthy said.

"We kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and got our minds ready for what we were doing in practice."

This could be terrific news for the Chiefs.

