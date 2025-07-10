Bo Nix's wife Izzy drops 5-word messages as Riley Leonard gets engaged to high school girlfriend Molly Walding at Lake Como

The wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, sent best wishes to Indianapolis Colts QB Riley Leonard, who proposed to his high school sweetheart, Molly Walding. Riley popped the question at the dreamy Lake Como in Italy.
Molly shared the news on Instagram on Thursday. She posted beautiful photos from the proposal and shared a glimpse with her followers.
Izzy commented with a five-word reaction, saying:
“Been waiting on this one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Bo and Izzy’s love story began at Auburn University, where he played quarterback and she was a cheerleader. He proposed in August 2021 and after Izzy graduated in May 2022, they married that July in Alabama.
Bo Nix and his wife Izzy celebrate the 4th of July by the beachside
This year, Bo Nix celebrated the Fourth of July differently with his wife, Izzy. The couple went to the beach to enjoy the day with their family and friends. She gave her followers a sneak peek of their celebration on her Instagram story.
Nix's wife posted a photo of snow cone glasses in her first story. She and her girlfriends held colorful snow cones, each with a different flavor and enjoyed the summer treat.
She captioned the story, “A 4th necessity.”
She also posted a solo picture of Bo carrying a blue chair on his shoulder. In her last Instagram story from the celebration, she shared a picture of them by the beach during sunset. She was leaning toward him, and both were smiling as they posed for the photo.
She captioned the story "GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!!!," with Bo.
Izzy wore a sleeveless white top with a ruffled design, and for bottoms, she wore red and white gingham (checkered) shorts. She accessorized her look with a watch. Meanwhile, Nix wore a plain white T-shirt paired with dark navy-blue shorts.
Both were also seen barefoot as they strolled and enjoyed the sunset by the beach.
