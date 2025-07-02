Bo Nix and his wife Izzy celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 2, 2025. Izzy Nix shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, reflecting on their three years of wedded bliss.
In one photo, Izzy Nix shared a photo of the couple exchanging vows at the altar and called her husband 'the best.'
"He's better than the best," Izzy Nix wrote on her story.
Izzy also included additional photos from their wedding day in July 2022. Including another sweet caption about her husband. The photos showed a glimpse of their picturesque wedding day.
"3 years of us and I've loved every second!!!!" she wrote. "It's an honor to love you & be your wife!"
Izzy and Bo Nix met in 2020 while both were students at Auburn University. While Bo Nix was the quarterback for the Tigers Football team, Izzy Nix was a cheerleader for the school. In July 2021, the quarterback then proposed at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.
The couple married before the quarterback transferred to the University of Oregon, where he played two seasons with the Ducks in 2022 and 2023. His success in Oregon then led to him being drafted No. 12 by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bo Nix and wife Izzy attended Zach Wilson's NYC wedding
Quarterback Zach Wilson may have only spent one season with the Denver Broncos, but he made some close friends along the way, including Bo Nix and his wife Izzy. On Saturday, the quarterback married Nicolette Dellanno at the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.
Izzy Nix commented on Nicolette Dellanno's Instagram post documenting their big way over the weekend, celebrating that their big day was finally here.
"Today's the day," Izzy commented.
Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy Stidham also attended the wedding.
