On Saturday, Izzy Nix joined in the celebration of her husband Bo Nix's, brother Caleb Nix, tying the knot with Sloan Turner. The Nix family enjoyed a weekend full of love and celebration, and Izzy captured every moment.

On Friday, Izzy posted a sweet moment on her Instagram story that featured Bo, Caleb and Sloan with the caption,

“One more sleep !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! until we have another Mrs. Nix 🤍 @bonix10 @caleb_nix11 @reagandturber.”

Today, she followed it up by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the big day, giving her followers an inside look at the Nix family’s beautiful celebration. She shared a lovely picture of Caleb and Sloan and captioned it,

“THE NIXES 🤍.”

Caleb is Bo’s younger brother; he wore a bespoke deep navy three-piece suit with a crisp white dress shirt and a sleek black tie that matched his vest.

The bride, Sloan, wore a simple, form-flattering white gown with a Queen Anne neckline. Her all-white bouquet of roses and delicate florals echoed the romantic theme. She styled her hair in soft curls with a subtle side part. The couple posed in front of a wooden cross adorned with pastel flowers.

In later stories, Izzy shared a photo with her husband, who wore a classic black tailored suit with a white shirt and black tie. He completed the look with white sneakers. Izzy wore a light blue dress, styled her hair with soft curls and accessorized her look with rings and a watch.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares BTS photos from Broncos QB’s brother Caleb Nix’s wedding day [In Pics] [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Also read: Bo Nix and wife Izzy share Colosseum snapshots from their Roman getaway

Izzy Nix shares getaway pics with Bo Nix

On June 13, Izzy Nix gave her followers a glimpse of her relaxing weekend trip with her husband, Bo. The couple went on a short getaway after the Broncos' quarterback finished his minicamp.

The couple seemed to enjoy a peaceful break surrounded by nature. In one of the videos, Izzy posted a clip of them heading west. The video showed a stunning view of tall green trees and beautiful mountains.

She captioned the video, "Headed west for the wknd!"

Izzy didn’t just share the views but also gave a glimpse of what she ate. In another story, she posted a photo of a sushi platter they had during the trip. She tagged the restaurant in her story, revealing they dined at Matsuhisa Vail, a well-known sushi spot in Colorado.

Izzy Nix shares weekend getaway pics with Bo Nix after Broncos rookie wraps up minicamp [IG/@izzysmokenix]

