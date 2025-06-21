Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is in celebration mode. The former Oregon Ducks star will welcome a new member to their Nix family with his brother Caleb set to marry Sloan Turner.

The Broncos QB's wife, Izzy Nix, can’t hold her excitement for her brother-in-law Caleb’s wedding. She shared a sneak peek into the family’s pre-wedding functions on Thursday, where all four smiled together. Izze captioned her story:

“One more sleep !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! until we have another Mrs. Nix 🤍 @bonix10 @caleb_nix11 @reagandturber"

Izzy wore a sky-blue crochet-style sleeveless dress that fell just below the knees. The dress featured cut-out detailing and a high neckline. She paired her outfit with nude heels. Bo wore a light blue blazer, a white shirt, and navy blue trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers.

Sloan wore a white lace dress with short sleeves, a fitted waist, and a flowy skirt, which gave off a romantic and bridal feel. Caleb wore a light blue shirt, blue suit, and tan-coloured shoes.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy expresses excitement to welcome 'another Mrs. Nix' ahead of BIL Caleb's wedding day [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Bo Nix and wife Izzy share sweet mountain view with Sam Ehlinger and Cami

Last week, Izzy shared an Instagram story with a scenic mountain view, but this time, she went on an outing with Bo. It was a double date as Broncos’ new quarterback Sam Ehlinger and his wife, Cami, joined them. In the first story, Izzy shared a picture of Cami sitting together and captioned it:

“You should see our view!!!!!!! 🤎” and tagged @camijochlinger.”

Nix’s wife wore a sleeveless houndstooth, soft, neutral-tone dress. She enhanced her outfit with a light white sweater draped over her shoulders. Cami wore a crips white button-up shirt with slightly rolled sleeves.

In her next story, Izzy posted a picture of Bo and Sam posing together.

Izzy captioned it, “The view!!!!!” and tagged both @bonix10 and @sehlinger.”

Izzy Nix shares sweet mountain views from double date with Bo, Sam Ehlinger, and Cami [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Bo wore a dark textured long-sleeved shirt, and he accessorized his look with a watch and bracelet. On the other hand, Sam wore a dark green crewneck sweatshirt for the double date.

