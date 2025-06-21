Bo Nix's wife Izzy expresses excitement to welcome 'another Mrs. Nix' ahead of BIL Caleb's wedding day

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is in celebration mode. The former Oregon Ducks star will welcome a new member to their Nix family with his brother Caleb set to marry Sloan Turner.
The Broncos QB's wife, Izzy Nix, can’t hold her excitement for her brother-in-law Caleb’s wedding. She shared a sneak peek into the family’s pre-wedding functions on Thursday, where all four smiled together. Izze captioned her story:
“One more sleep !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! until we have another Mrs. Nix 🤍 @bonix10 @caleb_nix11 @reagandturber"
Izzy wore a sky-blue crochet-style sleeveless dress that fell just below the knees. The dress featured cut-out detailing and a high neckline. She paired her outfit with nude heels. Bo wore a light blue blazer, a white shirt, and navy blue trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers.
Sloan wore a white lace dress with short sleeves, a fitted waist, and a flowy skirt, which gave off a romantic and bridal feel. Caleb wore a light blue shirt, blue suit, and tan-coloured shoes.
Bo Nix and wife Izzy share sweet mountain view with Sam Ehlinger and Cami
Last week, Izzy shared an Instagram story with a scenic mountain view, but this time, she went on an outing with Bo. It was a double date as Broncos’ new quarterback Sam Ehlinger and his wife, Cami, joined them. In the first story, Izzy shared a picture of Cami sitting together and captioned it:
“You should see our view!!!!!!! 🤎” and tagged @camijochlinger.”
Nix’s wife wore a sleeveless houndstooth, soft, neutral-tone dress. She enhanced her outfit with a light white sweater draped over her shoulders. Cami wore a crips white button-up shirt with slightly rolled sleeves.
In her next story, Izzy posted a picture of Bo and Sam posing together.
Izzy captioned it, “The view!!!!!” and tagged both @bonix10 and @sehlinger.”
Bo wore a dark textured long-sleeved shirt, and he accessorized his look with a watch and bracelet. On the other hand, Sam wore a dark green crewneck sweatshirt for the double date.
