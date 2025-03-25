Bo Nix and wife Izzy share Colosseum snapshots from their Roman getaway

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is using this time during the NFL offseason to create unforgettable memories with his wife, Izzy Smoke. The couple took a trip across the ocean to Italy and went sightseeing.

Former Auburn Tigers cheerleader Izzy Smoke shared a few pictures and a clip on her Instagram story on Monday as the couple visited the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. In the first snapshot, she wrote:

"Woke up in Rome, Italy."

Bo Nix and Izzy Smoke enjoy their vacation in Rome, Italy

In another photo, she tagged her husband, Bo Nix, and added the geolocation of the historic site, the Colosseum, in the ancient Rome area. She also shared a clip from Trevi Fountain, another historic site in Rome, located merely 3.5 miles away from the Colosseum.

Smoke wore a light-colored one-piece outfit with a white jacket and a lightly camel-colored handbag. Meanwhile, Nix wore a casual gray t-shirt with a black jacket and black pants. The couple coordinated their looks with a matching pair of white shoes as they posed in front of the ancient wrestling arena of the ancient Roman empire.

In January, the couple traveled to one of the most sought-after destinations among NFL athletes, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Izzy Smoke shared a few pictures on her IG in January and captioned:

"Closed out the season in Cabo ☀️💛!!!!!!!"

They followed it up with the celebration of Nix’s 25th birthday last month. Smoke shared a few pictures from their wedding on her IG story along with a heartfelt message for her husband. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday, Bo. He's a leader and a man after God's heart. Grateful for him today, but celebrating him forever. 24 will be hard to beat, but here's to a million more birthdays!!!!!! [I love you, Bo Nix.]"

Bo Nix and Izzy Smoke attend Colorado Avalanche NHL game

Besides traveling, Nix also enjoys attending other sporting events with his wife. Recently, he was spotted at a thrilling NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. The Avs ended up winning 4-3 in overtime.

Nix was a star attraction among the spectators, as he received a special mention from the commentators.

Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix attend NHL game between Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars (image credit: instagram/izzysmokenix)

Nix had previously stated that he wasn’t into hockey but was willing to learn about it and show support for Denver's local team.

