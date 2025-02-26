  • home icon
In Photos: Bo Nix's wife Izzy celebrates QB's 25th birthday with unseen wedding pictures

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Feb 26, 2025 20:18 GMT
Ole Miss v Auburn - Source: Getty
Ole Miss v Auburn - Source: Getty

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, his wife Izzy shared a series of photos on Instagram, including previously unseen wedding pictures and moments from the birthday preparations.

"Happy Birthday, Bo. He's a leader and a man after God's heart. Grateful for him today, but celebrating him forever. 24 will be hard to beat, but here's to a million more birthdays!!!!!! [I love you, Bo Nix.]”
Izzy Smoke wishes Bo Nix on his 25th birthday (IGizzysmokenix)
Izzy Smoke wishes her husband Bo Nix on his 25th birthday (IGizzysmokenix)
Izzy Smoke with husband Bo Nix on his birthday (IGizzysmokenix)
Although the couple uploaded many engagement pictures on social media earlier, her recent IG stories revealed a few more. In one post, Smoke and Nix were seen partying in their wedding dress with neon shutter-style glasses on. In another picture, they walked through the grass as Izzy looked at Bo.

Izzy has her way of wishing Bo Nix a happy birthday. Last year, she posted a picture of Nix with a message for him. In the picture, Nix was standing in the kitchen surrounded by chocolates.

"ILY birthday boy!!!!!!!!!” Izzy wrote in her Instagram story while tagging her husband.

In 2022, she posted pictures with him and wrote:

"HBD to the love of my life!!!!!! ... I cannot believe I get to spend the rest of my life with you, @bonix10 !!! here’s to 22."
Bo Nix displays resilience in his rookie season

Bo Nix was one of the top rookie quarterbacks last season. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns on 92 carries.

Nix showcased resilience in his first season, battling a back injury he sustained during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 24. In the next game, he led the Broncos to a 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Despite his injury, Nix participated in the pro-bowl game, impressing everyone with his durability. Hence, Draft Sharks has rated him a 5/5 for his durability.

Edited by Ribin Peter
