Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 4-word message to Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly Anais as SI Swimsuit model shares first HD wedding picture

Haley Cavinder gave warm wishes to Jilly Anais, wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jilly shared the first high-definition picture from her wedding. The couple got married in Miami on July 3, and on Thursday, they posted a carousel of images from their wedding on Instagram.
Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley, reacted to the post with a four-word comment,
“congrats!!! 😍you look unreal!!”
Jilly is a well-known SI Swimsuit model. She looked stunning in a strapless white lace gown with a sheer, form-fitting design and a long white veil, while Deshaun kept it classic in a white tuxedo.
Haley, now a full-time influencer, stays in the spotlight through her fashion, fitness and relationship with the Cowboys' tight end. Ferguson and Haley themselves got engaged in April at the picturesque Fort Myers Beach in Florida. The couple shared the news on Instagram by posting dreamy photos from the proposal.
Haley Cavinder drops a fun 4th of July video with twin sister Hanna
Haley Cavinder shared a fun video celebrating the 4th of July with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. Haley posted the video on Instagram Friday with the caption:
“Happy Birthday America 🇺🇸 ♥️ @hanna.cavinder #twins #july4th”
In the video, the Cavinder twins dance and enjoy the sunny weather together while wearing matching red and white plaid bikinis. The bikini tops had thin straps and a tie detail in the front, while the bottoms were high-cut with side ties. Their look was festive, sporty and stylish.
Haley also tucked her sunglasses into her bikini top. Both wore baseball caps. Haley and Hanna accessorized their look with minimal necklaces and bracelets.
Later, Hanna also posted a reel featuring her and Haley dancing to the song of the late, great Toby Keith’s patriotic song 'Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)' played in the background.
She captioned the reel, “Happy 4th 🇺🇸 #twins #4thofjuly @haleycavinder.”
