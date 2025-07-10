Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 4-word message to Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly Anais as SI Swimsuit model shares first HD wedding picture

Haley Cavinder gave warm wishes to Jilly Anais, wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jilly shared the first high-definition picture from her wedding. The couple got married in Miami on July 3, and on Thursday, they posted a carousel of images from their wedding on Instagram.

Ad

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley, reacted to the post with a four-word comment,

“congrats!!! 😍you look unreal!!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jilly is a well-known SI Swimsuit model. She looked stunning in a strapless white lace gown with a sheer, form-fitting design and a long white veil, while Deshaun kept it classic in a white tuxedo.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 4 word message to Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly Anais as SI Swimsuit model shares first HD picture of her wedding [IG/@jillynais}

Haley, now a full-time influencer, stays in the spotlight through her fashion, fitness and relationship with the Cowboys' tight end. Ferguson and Haley themselves got engaged in April at the picturesque Fort Myers Beach in Florida. The couple shared the news on Instagram by posting dreamy photos from the proposal.

Ad

Trending

Also read: TMZ reports jaw-dropping real price of Deshaun Watson’s 34-carat diamond wedding band 4 days after Browns QB's marriage with Jilly Anais

Haley Cavinder drops a fun 4th of July video with twin sister Hanna

Haley Cavinder shared a fun video celebrating the 4th of July with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. Haley posted the video on Instagram Friday with the caption:

Ad

“Happy Birthday America 🇺🇸 ♥️ @hanna.cavinder #twins #july4th”

In the video, the Cavinder twins dance and enjoy the sunny weather together while wearing matching red and white plaid bikinis. The bikini tops had thin straps and a tie detail in the front, while the bottoms were high-cut with side ties. Their look was festive, sporty and stylish.

Haley also tucked her sunglasses into her bikini top. Both wore baseball caps. Haley and Hanna accessorized their look with minimal necklaces and bracelets.

Ad

Ad

Later, Hanna also posted a reel featuring her and Haley dancing to the song of the late, great Toby Keith’s patriotic song 'Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)' played in the background.

She captioned the reel, “Happy 4th 🇺🇸 #twins #4thofjuly @haleycavinder.”

Also read: Jake Ferguson sends 5-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder shares romantic pictures with Cowboys TE during Lake Michigan getaway

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.