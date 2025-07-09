TMZ reveals jaw-dropping real price of Deshaun Watson’s 34-carat diamond wedding band 4 days after Browns QB's marriage with Jilly Anais

Deshaun Watson found some happiness amidst uncertainty over his NFL future last week as he married Jilly Anais, his long-time girlfriend. On Monday, celebrity website TMZ revealed the details behind the couple's wedding bands designed by Vikar Ahmed, who also designed Anais' $2-million 'Glory Treasure' engagement ring.

Ad

Watson's band is encrusted in more than 34 carats of white diamonds of the highest-grade color (D) and clarity (IF) and reportedly worth between $1.1 and $1.3 million. His wife's band is encrusted in 16 carats of the same diamonds worth between $500,000 and $650,000.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking about the significance of the bands, Ahmed said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Together, these stunning wedding rings boast more than 50 carats of radiant brilliance. and represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship, all made in Germany. (They) not only symbolize an unbreakable commitment to love but also embody perfection in craftsmanship, reflecting the extraordinary artistry that goes into each piece."

He concluded:

Ad

"When you wear a jewelry piece by Vikar Ahmed, you don’t just wear a piece of high jewelry; you embody luxury and sophistication, evoking feelings of elegance and prestige that set you apart."

Deshaun Watson flaunts Monaco honeymoon as personal coach trashes Deion Sanders

In Cleveland, the Browns' quarterback competition is set to reach its next phase. Deshaun Watson's personal coach, Quincy Avery, had some unflattering words about Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion, on "Maggie and Perloff" earlier this month.

Ad

“The reason I have such a difficult time with Deion is because so many of the things he does—it’s about him rather than other people. I think a lot of people miss that part—so we get to see who he is as a person when he has to take on this team without his sons involved.”

Ad

In the meantime, Watson has been busy chronicling his honeymoon with Jilly Anais. He posted a video of themselves enjoying their time in Monaco on TikTok.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.