TMZ reveals jaw-dropping real price of Deshaun Watson’s 34-carat diamond wedding band 4 days after Browns QB's marriage with Jilly Anais

Deshaun Watson found some happiness amidst uncertainty over his NFL future last week as he married Jilly Anais, his long-time girlfriend. On Monday, celebrity website TMZ revealed the details behind the couple's wedding bands designed by Vikar Ahmed, who also designed Anais' $2-million 'Glory Treasure' engagement ring.
Watson's band is encrusted in more than 34 carats of white diamonds of the highest-grade color (D) and clarity (IF) and reportedly worth between $1.1 and $1.3 million. His wife's band is encrusted in 16 carats of the same diamonds worth between $500,000 and $650,000.
Speaking about the significance of the bands, Ahmed said:
"Together, these stunning wedding rings boast more than 50 carats of radiant brilliance. and represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship, all made in Germany. (They) not only symbolize an unbreakable commitment to love but also embody perfection in craftsmanship, reflecting the extraordinary artistry that goes into each piece."
He concluded:
"When you wear a jewelry piece by Vikar Ahmed, you don’t just wear a piece of high jewelry; you embody luxury and sophistication, evoking feelings of elegance and prestige that set you apart."
Deshaun Watson flaunts Monaco honeymoon as personal coach trashes Deion Sanders
In Cleveland, the Browns' quarterback competition is set to reach its next phase. Deshaun Watson's personal coach, Quincy Avery, had some unflattering words about Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion, on "Maggie and Perloff" earlier this month.
“The reason I have such a difficult time with Deion is because so many of the things he does—it’s about him rather than other people. I think a lot of people miss that part—so we get to see who he is as a person when he has to take on this team without his sons involved.”
In the meantime, Watson has been busy chronicling his honeymoon with Jilly Anais. He posted a video of themselves enjoying their time in Monaco on TikTok.
