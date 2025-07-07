Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly share intimate moment after sailing to romantic honeymoon

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tied the knot with his fiancée, Jilly Anais, last week in Miami. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, and soon after, they jetted off for a honeymoon in Monaco for two weeks on a luxurious yacht.

On Sunday, the SI Swimsuit model posted a romantic snap with her husband on her Instagram story. The Browns quarterback posed shirtless in the photo while kissing his wife, who donned a light blue bikini.

Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly share an intimate moment after sailing to a romantic honeymoon/@jillyanais

On Saturday, Jilly Anais shared a picture from their vacation.

“Woke up on my honeymoon with my husband,” Anais wrote in the IG story.

Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly Anais shares first glimpse from their honeymoon @jillyanais

The couple flaunted their wedding bands in the photo, which were designed by Vikar Ahmed, who also created Anais’ custom-made engagement ring. As reported by TMZ, the bands feature over 34 carats of high-grade D diamonds.

Watson’s wedding band is estimated to be worth between $1.1 million and $1.3 million, while his wife's is valued between $500,000 and $650,000.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a video of the newlywed couple’s honeymoon on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Jilly Anais opened up about her honeymoon in her interview with SI Swimsuit ahead of their big day.

"My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own,” Anais said. “I still am on cloud nine. Like I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited."

In the same interview, she also talked about the intimate wedding ceremony.

"It’s just been us, it is us, this is about us, and I know it’s different not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen, but we were just like, we don’t wanna do all of that,” she said. “Of course, all of our friends are gonna be there, they’re coming with bells and whistles on, but we were like, we just wanna do the darn thing with just us.”

Deshaun Watson proposed to her in March, and ahead of the start of training camp, they got married.

Deshaun Watson’s wife, Jilly Anais, shares a glimpse of the pre-wedding party

Last week, Jilly Anais posted a few pictures from her pre-wedding celebration on Instagram. The couple enjoyed their outing on a yacht with family members and friends.

"Today’s the day!" Anais captioned the post.

Jilly Anais wore a V-neck, backless white gown for the party, which she styled with a flower-themed hairband and a blue purse. She flaunted her $2.5 million custom-made engagement ring in the snaps.

