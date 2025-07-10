"You can’t ignore Father Time": 2x Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson makes feelings known on his priorities entering 13th season with Eagles

Twelve-year-old veteran Lane Johnson is well aware of the challenges ahead for himself and the Eagles, especially after he became the longest-tenured player on the roster. The Philadelphia Eagles are the new team to beat in the NFL after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Brandon Graham retired from the game, Johnson is now the oldest member of the team. The offensive tackle has started in 158 games during his game and he's not planning to stop ahead of the 2025 season. During an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week (via Pro Football Talk), Johnson talked about the possibility of tying Graham as the longest-tenured player in Eagles history.

“Yeah, if there’s anybody to end a tie with, it would be BG. It’s crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said. “Yeah, it doesn’t feel like [season] No. 13, but here it is.

“I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time. I’m still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it’s just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”

During his career, Johnson has earned Pro Bowl honors six times, named an All-Pro twice and won two Super Bowls, the most recent in February.

The Eagles' roster is nearly untouched after an entertaining offseason. They kept Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, as well as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Lane Johnson will be next to them to try to lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl win.

Lane Johnson speaks about being the only active player of Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox core

Back in May, Lane Johnson sat down with Chris Long to talk about being the last one standing from the talented four composed of himself, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

"It feels like you're going to prom, and you're 25, that's what it feels like in my career now. Outdated bro... I'm out the game...," Johnson said. "It's weird seeing all your friends and teammates come back, I think it hit me hard last year when Fletch showed up. And I was like, bro, you should be out here. I forgot what game it was, who were playing, but I saw him before the game, and I was like, Man, I miss Fletch."

Johnson has a big chance to becoming a bigger legend in Eagles' history.

