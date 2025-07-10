  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You can’t ignore Father Time": 2x Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson makes feelings known on his priorities entering 13th season with Eagles

"You can’t ignore Father Time": 2x Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson makes feelings known on his priorities entering 13th season with Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 10, 2025 21:49 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn
"You can’t ignore Father Time": 2x Super Bowl champ Lane Johnson makes feelings known on his priorities entering 13th season with Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

Twelve-year-old veteran Lane Johnson is well aware of the challenges ahead for himself and the Eagles, especially after he became the longest-tenured player on the roster. The Philadelphia Eagles are the new team to beat in the NFL after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

After Brandon Graham retired from the game, Johnson is now the oldest member of the team. The offensive tackle has started in 158 games during his game and he's not planning to stop ahead of the 2025 season. During an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week (via Pro Football Talk), Johnson talked about the possibility of tying Graham as the longest-tenured player in Eagles history.

“Yeah, if there’s anybody to end a tie with, it would be BG. It’s crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said. “Yeah, it doesn’t feel like [season] No. 13, but here it is.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time. I’m still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it’s just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During his career, Johnson has earned Pro Bowl honors six times, named an All-Pro twice and won two Super Bowls, the most recent in February.

Ad

The Eagles' roster is nearly untouched after an entertaining offseason. They kept Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, as well as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Lane Johnson will be next to them to try to lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl win.

Lane Johnson speaks about being the only active player of Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox core

Back in May, Lane Johnson sat down with Chris Long to talk about being the last one standing from the talented four composed of himself, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

Ad
"It feels like you're going to prom, and you're 25, that's what it feels like in my career now. Outdated bro... I'm out the game...," Johnson said. "It's weird seeing all your friends and teammates come back, I think it hit me hard last year when Fletch showed up. And I was like, bro, you should be out here. I forgot what game it was, who were playing, but I saw him before the game, and I was like, Man, I miss Fletch."

Johnson has a big chance to becoming a bigger legend in Eagles' history.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications